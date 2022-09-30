Read full article on original website
School Committee OKs union agreement for Westfield Virtual School teachers
WESTFIELD — The School Committee meeting on Oct. 3 opened with Mayor Michael McCabe asking for a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan, father of School Committee member Bo Sullivan and former School Committee member Kevin Sullivan, and City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. Bo Sullivan was not at the meeting.
Western Mass. Girls Volleyball Top 10: West Springfield, Ludlow join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
City Council President Jesse Lederman appoints civic engagement working group
SPRINGFIELD - “It’s really important for me to be a part of what is happening in Springfield,” Jasper McCoy, a member of the newly appointed Working Group on Civic Engagement, said. “It’s very important that I showcase that you can voice your concerns.”. The 29-year-old...
Chicopee School Committee members vote to take 1st step to buy MassMutual Conference Center
CHICOPEE – School Committee members will recommend the full board pursue purchasing the now-closed MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive, saying it has plenty of potential to expand and improve education programs. The center is for sale for $8.3 million and would be used to replace the school administration...
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield
A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield
Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
Westfield mayor announces ambitious $5M plan for road repairs before winter
WESTFIELD — City Hall has posted the list of roads that are slated to be paved this fall through its contractor Palmer Paving on the city website at www.cityofwestfield.org. “We are trying to be as transparent as we possibly can,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe. McCabe, who made...
Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield an homage to chef-owner’s mother
Edward Donoso fondly recalls his late mother’s cooking as an early inspiration to becoming a chef and now owner of Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield. “All kinds of food she would cook,” Donoso, who grew up in Springfield, said standing behind the counter of his pizza shop at 2550 Main Street last week. “That’s what got my interest in food.”
Owners of Great Meadowbrook Farm in Hardwick seek to operate thoroughbred horse racetrack
HARDWICK — The state’s Gaming Commission is set to consider a $20-million plan to bring thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting to the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. The project at the former Goodfield Dairy Farm seeks to bring a horse farm and a one-mile track with a...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Tigers golf rebounds for eighth win of season & more
Four Tigers broke the 50 mark in a BC West matchup at East Mountain Country Club.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: East Longmeadow, Minnechaug climb list, three teams join rankings
This is the fifth installment of MassLive's Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Big E finishes at full force after COVID wreaks havoc on last 2 fair years
WEST SPRINGFIELD – New England’s largest fair started and finished in full force this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the past two Big E’s. The Eastern States Exposition finished Sunday having broken several records, including attracting the largest crowd in a single day - with 177,789 people attending the second Saturday.
Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home
A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
Northampton residents petition for reparations commission
A group of Northampton residents are asking the mayor to establish a commission that would examine the history of racism in the city and make recommendations for any reparations it finds necessary. Reparations, in this case, would not entail cash payments to Black residents, a leading member of the group...
Autumn Mist Farm launches meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in Agawam
AGAWAM — After nine months, the burgers have returned to the former location of 911 Burgers and Dogs. On Tuesday, Autumn Mist Farm, which raises cattle, held a grand opening of its meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in the building where the popular 911 Burgers and Dogs was once located. Farmer Derrick Turnbull invested in new kitchen equipment, crafted a fresh menu and even placed a large bull statue in the corner of the lot.
Southwick voters to decide Whalley expansion TIF at Town Meeting next month
SOUTHWICK — Voters at a special Town Meeting on Nov. 15 will decide whether to allow Whalley Computer to enter into a renewed tax increment financing agreement with the town. The details on the TIF agreement are still sparse while the town awaits approval from the state, but Select...
Pope Francis boys soccer defeats Agawam 1-0 behind strong defense and Richard Roy’s ingenuity
SPRINGFIELD – The Pope Francis boys soccer team narrowly defeated Agawam on Tuesday in a hard-fought match, 1-0.
Target asks to withdraw Westfield warehouse plans ‘without prejudice’
WESTFIELD — Target Corp. has withdrawn its plans for a distribution warehouse on North Road in Westfield, City Planner Jay Vinskey said on Tuesday. A discussion and possible vote on the proposed 525,800-square foot warehouse had been scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting of the Planning Board, Vinskey said. In an email Monday night, however, Target sent the city an email requesting to withdraw its application “without prejudice,” to allow them to study next steps for the 120-acre parcel north of Westfield Barnes Regional Airport, a partially overlapping the aquifer.
Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee announces early voting times for 2022 elections
HOLYOKE — While only 15% of the city’s 28,000 eligible voters participated in the September state primary, City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee expects a larger turnout during the November elections. In the lead up to Election Day Nov. 8, the City Clerk is fielding requests to vote-by-mail and...
