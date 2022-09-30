ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield

A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield

Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Autumn Mist Farm launches meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in Agawam

AGAWAM — After nine months, the burgers have returned to the former location of 911 Burgers and Dogs. On Tuesday, Autumn Mist Farm, which raises cattle, held a grand opening of its meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in the building where the popular 911 Burgers and Dogs was once located. Farmer Derrick Turnbull invested in new kitchen equipment, crafted a fresh menu and even placed a large bull statue in the corner of the lot.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Target asks to withdraw Westfield warehouse plans ‘without prejudice’

WESTFIELD — Target Corp. has withdrawn its plans for a distribution warehouse on North Road in Westfield, City Planner Jay Vinskey said on Tuesday. A discussion and possible vote on the proposed 525,800-square foot warehouse had been scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting of the Planning Board, Vinskey said. In an email Monday night, however, Target sent the city an email requesting to withdraw its application “without prejudice,” to allow them to study next steps for the 120-acre parcel north of Westfield Barnes Regional Airport, a partially overlapping the aquifer.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
