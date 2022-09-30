AGAWAM — After nine months, the burgers have returned to the former location of 911 Burgers and Dogs. On Tuesday, Autumn Mist Farm, which raises cattle, held a grand opening of its meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in the building where the popular 911 Burgers and Dogs was once located. Farmer Derrick Turnbull invested in new kitchen equipment, crafted a fresh menu and even placed a large bull statue in the corner of the lot.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO