Donald Trump Jr.'s Idea For Hurricane Ian Aid Has Twitter Divided
In August, it was announced that the United States was sending Ukraine nearly $3 billion in aid as the nation fights against Russia post-invasion (via Defense.gov). Now, with Florida facing the costliest damage from a hurricane in history, with at least one estimate putting the budget to rebuild what was lost at $28 billion, a tweet shared by the always-divisive former first son is spurring many strong reactions online (via CNN).
The Eye-Watering Sum Donald Trump Is Seeking From His CNN Lawsuit Has The Internet Divided
Donald Trump's new lawsuit against CNN is the talk of the internet today. The unprecedented suit seeks a whooping $475 million in punitive damages, with a filing explaining in part, "Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the Plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence—purportedly as a 'trusted' news source—to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically" (via NBC News).
Why Donald Trump Is Suddenly Getting Attention Thanks To A Sharpie
Donald Trump was famous for a number of things during his term in office, from his handling of the border crisis to his bout with COVID-19 to Trump's favorite (but gross) McDonald's order: a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, a side of fries, and a vanilla shake (via New York Post). He was also well known for preferring a black Sharpie for taking notes. The Washington Post once ran a photo essay showing some of the many ways Trump used the marker during his administration. For instance, he marked up his script for a press conference on COVID to change the word "coronavirus" to "Chinese virus." He was spotted holding Sharpie-penned notes when he met with families of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting; the cheat sheet apparently reminded him to tell the grieving parents, "I hear you."
5 Senate Races That Will Test Trump’s Influence and Determine Control of Washington
The races in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia all feature problematic, Trump-backed candidates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donald Trump Picks Sides Between Meghan Markle And The Queen
Donald Trump's emotional reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth last month may have caught many people off guard. In part, the former president said, "there was nobody like her!" (via The Hill). He added that her impact on the world would leave "a tremendous legacy." Meanwhile, in the past,...
Johnny Depp performs in Washington DC with Jeff Beck in front of lawyers from Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp performed with Jeff Beck in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. His lawyers from the Amber Heard trial, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, were in attendance.
Joe Biden's Comments About Puerto Ricans Have Twitter Seeing Red
President Joe Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was partially raised, until his family moved to New Castle, Delaware, where our current commander in chief spent the rest of his childhood (via Britannica). According to current data, Scranton is over 71% white, with no households reporting speaking a language other than English. Meanwhile, New Castle's population of just over 5,000 people is made up of 67.5% whites and 1.83% of people who identify as Hispanic. English was the primary language spoken at the homes of all the latest respondents in Biden's hometown to the 2020 U.S. census. This data doesn't reflect a huge shift from when Biden was growing up there.
