BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A single vehicle accident early Sunday morning leaves two injured in Benton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. on RT BB at Woodland Rd. An eastbound traveling vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters, of Stover, traveled off the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO