ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 9

Emelius
5d ago

I'm also a tax paying citizen and there are some ideologies that I don't want my tax money going toward as well. if we're going to pass a law saying that children can't decide what they want to do with their own bodies, then I think we need to pass a law saying that parents cannot force children to go to church until they are old enough to decide for themselves. if it's what they want. you can't have it both ways. they don't want children to be indoctrinated then. that should certainly include religious teachings

Reply(4)
6
Related
The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. It prohibits any of the money from being used for gender reassignment medical treatment on children under 18 years old. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health currently offers medical services related to gender identity for those up to age 24, including puberty blockers, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and help finding surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries, according to its website. Stitt also called for the Legislature to ban some of those gender reassignment treatments statewide when it returns in February, saying in a statement that he wanted a prohibition on “all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies” on minors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
kgou.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Polls: Oklahoma governor race tightens | News

Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a straightforward victory within the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
KOCO

Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

California governor has put up multiple billboards in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The California governor has put up multiple billboards in Oklahoma. The billboards encourage those who want abortions to go to California. Gov. Gavin Newsom has put up signs in several states that have banned abortion. The signs read, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOCO

New efforts made to preserve Native American languages in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There were new efforts on Tuesday to preserve the Native American languages that are so important to our tribal neighbors. There were different backgrounds and communities represented but they all shared the same struggle and goal: to preserve their Native languages and their student’s identities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#State Of Oklahoma#Health Center#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Oklahomans#Ou Health#Capitol
KOCO

People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
city-sentinel.com

My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary

Since Democrats took control of Washington, this country has taken a sharp left turn. Our nation has experienced rampant inflation, a wide-open border, and endless government spending. Sadly, it’s the American people, and my fellow Oklahomans, who are bearing the brunt of these crippling policy decisions. Democrats have made...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy