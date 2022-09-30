Read full article on original website
Emelius
5d ago
I'm also a tax paying citizen and there are some ideologies that I don't want my tax money going toward as well. if we're going to pass a law saying that children can't decide what they want to do with their own bodies, then I think we need to pass a law saying that parents cannot force children to go to church until they are old enough to decide for themselves. if it's what they want. you can't have it both ways. they don't want children to be indoctrinated then. that should certainly include religious teachings
Reply(4)
6
Related
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. It prohibits any of the money from being used for gender reassignment medical treatment on children under 18 years old. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health currently offers medical services related to gender identity for those up to age 24, including puberty blockers, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and help finding surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries, according to its website. Stitt also called for the Legislature to ban some of those gender reassignment treatments statewide when it returns in February, saying in a statement that he wanted a prohibition on “all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies” on minors.
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
KOCO
Stitt signs bill preventing OU Health from getting relief money if gender-affirming care to minors continues
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that prevents OU Health from getting federal COVID-19 relief money if the hospital group continues providing gender-affirming care to minors. Stitt signed Senate Bill 3 into law, and it goes into effect immediately. "By signing this bill today...
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election, especially concerning the future of public education in this state. The post There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgou.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
KOCO
State launches new campaign as suicide rates rise among Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has launched a new campaign as suicide rates rise among Oklahoma law enforcement. The number of suicides has risen among law enforcement agencies across the country and in Oklahoma. Now, the state is launching their new campaign, Ask For Backup. Law enforcement agencies and...
blackchronicle.com
Polls: Oklahoma governor race tightens | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a straightforward victory within the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill aimed at tackling criminal justice reform
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill aimed at tackling criminal justice reform in Oklahoma. House Bill 4369 will make some inmates eligible for parole depending on numerous factors, such as time served and the type of crime they were convicted of. While out on parole, the person will have a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOCO
Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
KOCO
California governor has put up multiple billboards in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The California governor has put up multiple billboards in Oklahoma. The billboards encourage those who want abortions to go to California. Gov. Gavin Newsom has put up signs in several states that have banned abortion. The signs read, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.”...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
KOCO
New efforts made to preserve Native American languages in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — There were new efforts on Tuesday to preserve the Native American languages that are so important to our tribal neighbors. There were different backgrounds and communities represented but they all shared the same struggle and goal: to preserve their Native languages and their student’s identities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
KOCO
Voters in Oklahoma City to decide fate of largest bond issue in history of OKCPS
OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters in Oklahoma City will decide the fate of the largest bond issue in the history of Oklahoma City Public Schools. The nearly $1 billion bond issue will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. For the next few weeks, the district is holding community meetings so the public can hear what is planned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Next inmate set to be executed in Oklahoma denied new competency trial
OKLAHOMA CITY — The next inmate set to be put to death in Oklahoma was denied a new competency trial. Benjamin Cole will be put to death later this month for the murder of his infant child in 2002. The hearing was in Pittsburg County, with the judge being...
city-sentinel.com
My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary
Since Democrats took control of Washington, this country has taken a sharp left turn. Our nation has experienced rampant inflation, a wide-open border, and endless government spending. Sadly, it’s the American people, and my fellow Oklahomans, who are bearing the brunt of these crippling policy decisions. Democrats have made...
cherokeephoenix.org
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the Interior...
KOCO
Another boost will bring Oklahoma County closer to building new jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Another boost on Monday will bring Oklahoma County closer to building a new jail. The Board of County Commissioners approved a plan to use $10 million from COVID-19 relief money. However, the money will not cover the total cost. Most of the county jail will...
Comments / 9