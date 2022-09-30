ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Demand for campus food pantry increasing at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is no secret food insecurity is a problem across the state, but we don’t usually think of college campuses when that topic comes up. Mississippi College is serving the needs of its college community with a food pantry, and the demand is growing. The...
CLINTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
WLBT

26 graduate from JPD Citizens Police Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a special graduation at the Police Training Academy on Monday night, but it was not for new officers. It was for capital city residents who signed up for the Jackson Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. There were 26 participants; 24 of them are...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘We’re gonna keep fighting’: Hinds Co. Public Works staffers aren’t giving up after supervisors again reject pay increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Public Works employees say they aren’t giving up after the board of supervisors again voted down a $3,600-a-year pay raise for workers. “We’re gonna keep fighting,” said Willie Dotson, a superintendent for District 2. “That’s what it’s about. We’ve got to make a change. We’re not gonna settle for what they’re gonna give us.”
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Jps#Mathematics#Mdeq
WJTV 12

Jackson warehouse converted into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new sports complex in the works for the youth of the Jackson community. The old warehouse off of Raymond Road has had many titles. In fact, it was originally the very first Sam’s Club in the city and later became a furniture store. Now, it’s the Jackson Multi-Sports Complex […]
JACKSON, MS
ecowatch.com

Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis

The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Tuesday, October 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Capitol Police have siphoned off three deputies from the Hinds County...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana facility opens for business in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mockingbird Facility for medical marijuana is now open for business. The facility has been developing its business since January this year. CEO Clint Patterson said since January, the business has established four flower rooms and its first harvest will be in October. The facility will have product ready for patients […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy