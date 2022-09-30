Read full article on original website
WLBT
New security measures implemented for the Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state fair is just two days away, and thousands of people are expected to pour into the fairgrounds to take part in all the fun. However, this year things will have a different look because security will be beefed up. One new thing we can...
WLBT
Demand for campus food pantry increasing at Mississippi College
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is no secret food insecurity is a problem across the state, but we don’t usually think of college campuses when that topic comes up. Mississippi College is serving the needs of its college community with a food pantry, and the demand is growing. The...
WLBT
A church outside Miss. designates $1M to JSU to assist students with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is getting a generous out-of-state gift to offset costs relating to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Alfred Street Baptist, in Alexandria, Virginia, has designated $1 million to Jackson State University. Nearly $400,000 of the donation will be earmarked to help replenish the...
WLBT
Mississippi College’s new initiative offers free food and hygiene products to students and employees
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new initiative at Mississippi College is providing vital needs to students and employees on campus. MC’s Food Pantry opened its doors on April 1 and has been offering free food and hygiene products in the basement of the B.C. Rogers Student Center. The university...
WLBT
26 graduate from JPD Citizens Police Academy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a special graduation at the Police Training Academy on Monday night, but it was not for new officers. It was for capital city residents who signed up for the Jackson Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. There were 26 participants; 24 of them are...
WLBT
Airport board approves 90-day extension for acting CEO, replaces Robert Martin as chairman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid rumors and documents suggesting the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority had removed its acting chief executive officer, commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the interim job for John Means for an additional ninety days. A notice of meeting obtained by 3 On Your Side shows Means as...
WLBT
‘We’re gonna keep fighting’: Hinds Co. Public Works staffers aren’t giving up after supervisors again reject pay increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Public Works employees say they aren’t giving up after the board of supervisors again voted down a $3,600-a-year pay raise for workers. “We’re gonna keep fighting,” said Willie Dotson, a superintendent for District 2. “That’s what it’s about. We’ve got to make a change. We’re not gonna settle for what they’re gonna give us.”
WAPT
Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
WLBT
Attorney calls ‘hogwash’ on DA’s claim election commissioner violated terms of her bond by traveling out of state
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson is calling the state’s claim that she violated the terms of her bond by traveling out of state “hogwash.”. Tuesday, a new bond order was entered for Johnson, who is facing multiple charges in connection...
Jackson warehouse converted into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new sports complex in the works for the youth of the Jackson community. The old warehouse off of Raymond Road has had many titles. In fact, it was originally the very first Sam’s Club in the city and later became a furniture store. Now, it’s the Jackson Multi-Sports Complex […]
ecowatch.com
Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis
The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
WAPT
Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
WLBT
Natural gas leak, mold contamination leads to shutdown of Regency Hotel and Conference Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Regency Hotel and Conference Center is officially shut down as a result of noncompliance, including mold infestation. Code enforcement officers put up several condemnation cards around the property just before noon Monday. The city of Jackson’s interim director of planning said, according to the judge’s...
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, October 4
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Capitol Police have siphoned off three deputies from the Hinds County...
Medical marijuana facility opens for business in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mockingbird Facility for medical marijuana is now open for business. The facility has been developing its business since January this year. CEO Clint Patterson said since January, the business has established four flower rooms and its first harvest will be in October. The facility will have product ready for patients […]
WLBT
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have siphoned off three deputies from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Sheriff Tyree Jones said two deputies resigned from his department last week, citing the low pay. He said another deputy resigned before that, also due to the low pay. Those officers,...
WLBT
ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
