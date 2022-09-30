Read full article on original website
Neighborhood Place conference celebrates accomplishments in assisting Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville program designed to help the city’s most vulnerable residents hosted an annual conference to celebrate its achievements. The Neighborhood Place network, an initiative providing the city’s families and individuals to community-based services, hosted a day-long training and team-building session on Tuesday. The...
Month-long Halloween festival at Pope Lick Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the spookiest month of the year!. You can celebrate the Halloween spirit here in Louisville all month long at Pope Lick Park. There’s fun for the whole family, including a light show!
Dedication ceremony hosted for individuals relocated from Jeffersonville cemetery
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks. The 33 individuals buried within Poor Farm Cemetery was recently moved over the course of 11 weeks from the old cemetery to Caldwell Cemetery in Charlestown. Work was completed on Sept. 22.
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Louisville Division of Fire honors its fallen firefighters. This year, a new name was added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park. Sgt. David Pawley died last year of cancer at 52 years old. Doctors...
Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation provided the grant to Louisville Grows, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to create greener and healthier neighborhoods. Louisville Grows said it plans to use...
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
Activists call for massive changes at LMDC after 12th inmate death in a year
Several local businesses are participating in 502 Black Eats Week, a promotion created to encourage support for Black-owned restaurants in Louisville. Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’ with falling rocks. Updated: 16 hours ago. Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’...
Louisville first responders practice for an airport emergency
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of emergency personnel came together Wednesday to practice for an emergency at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Josh Grimes, the Director of Public Safety at the airport, described the situation as an aircraft colliding with a vehicle on the runway. He reminded people that aviation accidents like this are extremely rare, but possible.
Ky. Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee holding town halls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee over the summer. Now, members are scheduling town hall meetings across the state. They want public insight on how the state should spend millions in settlement money. The next meeting is set for Oct. 11...
48th annual Taste of Louisville preview
Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E. Broadway on October 1. A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east...
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
Norton Healthcare receives its largest private individual gift of $15 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare celebrated its largest private individual gift in organization’s 130-year history on Tuesday. It comes from Wendy and David Novak, who are committed a $15 million gift to the hospital to establish the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute. Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s will be...
Metro Council discusses funding into Crisis Call Diversion Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee met Tuesday afternoon to talk about the new pilot 911 call prioritization program. The Crisis Call Diversion Program was launched in March of this year in Louisville’s 4th division, which includes parts or all of Smoketown, Germantown, Churchill Downs, Old Louisville and South Louisville.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a housefire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night. According to Major Bobby Cooper from Louisville Fire, crews were dispatched to a working housefire with possible rescues in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:00p.m. When crews arrived on scene all occupants of the...
Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’ with falling rocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blasting on the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road has been suspended following a construction incident on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In a release, the USACE said during blasting on site, fragments of rock and sediment...
JCPS: Gun found during search at Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Central High School after a gun was found during a search Tuesday afternoon. Principal Tamela Compton said administrators were notified that a student appeared to have a weapon. Building security was increased and JCPS Security and LMPD were called to do a search.
Nickerson’s Ava Jones starts belated senior year
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Three months after suffering critical injuries in a fatal DUI crash in Louisville, Kentucky, Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones started her senior year. On her Facebook page, Ava’s mother, Amy Jones, also critically injured in the crash in which an impaired driver’s car hit the family, posted a picture of Ava on her first day of school Monday, Oct. 4, next to a photo of Ava boarding the bus on her first day of pre-K. “From the first day of pre-K to the belated first day of senior year, this girl has always persevered to be the best she can be!,” Amy wrote.
Verizon customers may experience delays connecting to 911
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials announced Verizon mobile users may experience delays if attempting to dial 911. The mobile phone company has been reporting delays in connecting users to dispatchers when dialing 911, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Emergency Services. The issue is affecting several states...
