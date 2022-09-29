Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Jeep Cherokee at large after overnight pursuit
PLATTSMOUTH - Officials are searching for a silver 2000s Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a pursuit early Monday morning that resulted in a deputy crashing a patrol car. A Cass County Sheriff's Office press release says a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of highways 34 and 63, but the vehicle sped away as the deputy approached. Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle near 310th Street and Church Road.
iheart.com
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
WOWT
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead as a result of a one-car crash that Lincoln Police describe as the worst in recent history there. It happened around 2 a.m. in a residential area near 56th and Randolph. Police responded to a 911 call from an automated iPhone emergency...
WOWT
Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Summer-like warmth continues. Updated: 15 hours ago. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Chicago residents arrested after authorities find pills, cocaine in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper reportedly observed a Mercedes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Lincoln Police: Sixth person dies after fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sixth person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Randolph Street in east-central Lincoln, according to Lincoln police. Officers said the 24-year old woman taken to the hospital early Sunday morning died from her injuries. Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, is dead. The four other passengers of the vehicle, all men between the ages of 21 and 23, died at the scene.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release name of homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a man killed last week at a northeast Lincoln home. Police said officers found 48-year-old Robert Aguirre dead inside a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old...
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
klkntv.com
Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
KETV.com
OFD launches arson investigation after battling large fire on N. 13th St.
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department has launched an arson investigation after crews battled a structure fire on N. 13th Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters found fires in multiple areas to the south of the building. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away across the metro.
News Channel Nebraska
Combine Fire in Richardson County Friday
HUMBOLDT-Multiple fire departments respond to combine fire in Richardson County Friday afternoon. Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement Friday regarding the fire:. "Combine fire west of Miles Ranch this afternoon. Back in service 3 pm. Helena nurse truck helped with 3000 gal water. Dawson fire helped extinguish burning...
kmaland.com
Shen suspect busted for burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges in connection with a weekend burglary investigation. Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested Friday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary--a class D felony. Elliott was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of Crescent Street at around 1:15 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Police say the resident came home to find the house's door open and someone inside. Authorities say the suspect fled after being told to leave. After gathering the suspect's description and obtaining video evidence, Elliott was apprehended in the 500 block of West Clarinda Avenue.
kmaland.com
Weekend Shen assault leads to arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is charged in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Tammie Laynette Comstock was arrested for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers were contacted at around 3 a.m. regarding an altercation taking place in the 800 block of West Nishna Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
kfornow.com
Northbound South 27th Street Near Highway 2 Closed
(KFOR Lincoln October 1, 2022) The northbound lane of South 27th Street from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street is now closed for emergency water main repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 5. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained via the...
Comments / 0