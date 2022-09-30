Read full article on original website
City of Corpus Christi to designate new 'drop-zones' for electric scooters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some changes about to take effect into how rental scooters are used along the Bayfront. Residents can't take a drive along the Bayfront without spotting one, two or even a few dozen of the scooters. Tre Casso is an avid user and said that he likes them for their easy accessibility.
National Night Out in Corpus Christi
CCPD Detective Daniel Ramos held his own NNO event right on his front porch. He organized his event to create a bond between his neighbors and introduce them to his fellow badge wearing colleagues.
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Scaffolding worker’s body recovered after fall from Kiewit oil rig in Texas
A scaffolding worker on a Kiewit Offshore project died after he fell into the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Oct. 1. An onsite safety officer reported that the worker fell from scaffolding and did not resurface. Both the Corpus Christi Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene, and divers found the body later that day in the channel.
"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.
Scaffold worker dies after fall in Ingleside
A scaffold worker who fell off an offshore rig near the Kiewit Offshore Services construction site in Ingleside, Texas died this afternoon says San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. The scaffold worker, the next of kin and Justice of Peace Susan Price identified the man as 29 year old Ricardo...
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants
Corpus Christi Police Department is not yet investigating 361 Grants for Fraud, but there is an open investigation into the group using "terroristic threats."
Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
Police search for vehicle of interest in possible lead in Burger King shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives said they have a lead on who may be responsible for the shooting at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. last month. On Sept. 8, Corpus Christi police were called to the restaurant on the 5200 block of Old Brownsville Rd. near S. Padre Island Dr. for reports of a shooting.
Texas set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor
John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
CCPD needs victims of 361 Grants to come forward
Corpus Christi police have confirmed that their financial crimes department is on standby to investigate 361 Grants.
Health expert warns of increased flu activity
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A state website shows that Nueces County is now reporting an increase in flu activity, while the city of Corpus Christi's website, doesn’t mention it. It comes at a time when some health officials are also predicting a spike in COVID-19 cases for the...
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
Fall Festivals in the Coastal Bend
It’s officially fall, y’all. This means festival season is upon us! Every week this season brings a slew of festive events and fun for the whole family. So, to help you and your planner, we’re providing a robust list of fall festivals around the Coastal Bend to mark on your calendar.
Don’t be a victim
After recent allegations of grant fraud, we want to remind our citizens to be cautious when applying for any financial assistance. -Check with the Better Business Bureau for any complaints. -Do a Google search on the business. -If it sounds too good to be true, then it most likely is.
Animal shelters across Corpus Christi participating in "Empty the Shelters"
Those who adopt will only pay $50, including your pet being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
Corpus Christi warns of potential for flooding, rip currents and 12-foot waves
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Ian is expected to become a major hurricane and emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. While it remains east of Corpus Christi, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to incur dangerous conditions on Gulf beaches Wednesday through Sunday. This includes extremely rough surf with waves as high as 12 feet, high risk for rip currents and coastal flooding that may cause closure of beach access roads to vehicle traffic. Visitors who are planning to go to the beach during this time should park their cars along access roads and walk to the beach.
Woman trapped between school bus and car in school bus drop-off
The woman involved was getting her child from the bus when her other child, left in the car, put the car into neutral and the car began to roll.
