ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
constructiondive.com

Scaffolding worker’s body recovered after fall from Kiewit oil rig in Texas

A scaffolding worker on a Kiewit Offshore project died after he fell into the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Oct. 1. An onsite safety officer reported that the worker fell from scaffolding and did not resurface. Both the Corpus Christi Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene, and divers found the body later that day in the channel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Corpus Christi, TX
Accidents
corpuschristicronica.com

Scaffold worker dies after fall in Ingleside

A scaffold worker who fell off an offshore rig near the Kiewit Offshore Services construction site in Ingleside, Texas died this afternoon says San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. The scaffold worker, the next of kin and Justice of Peace Susan Price identified the man as 29 year old Ricardo...
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Taylor
KIII 3News

Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
SINTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor

John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barge#Salvage#Us Coast Guard#Dolphin#Accident#The Packery Channel#The U S Coast Guard#Texas State Highway 361#The Coast Guard#Coast Guard Air Station#Uscg
KIII 3News

Health expert warns of increased flu activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A state website shows that Nueces County is now reporting an increase in flu activity, while the city of Corpus Christi's website, doesn’t mention it. It comes at a time when some health officials are also predicting a spike in COVID-19 cases for the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
BEEVILLE, TX
thebendmag.com

Fall Festivals in the Coastal Bend

It’s officially fall, y’all. This means festival season is upon us! Every week this season brings a slew of festive events and fun for the whole family. So, to help you and your planner, we’re providing a robust list of fall festivals around the Coastal Bend to mark on your calendar.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

Don’t be a victim

After recent allegations of grant fraud, we want to remind our citizens to be cautious when applying for any financial assistance. -Check with the Better Business Bureau for any complaints. -Do a Google search on the business. -If it sounds too good to be true, then it most likely is.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Corpus Christi warns of potential for flooding, rip currents and 12-foot waves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Ian is expected to become a major hurricane and emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. While it remains east of Corpus Christi, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to incur dangerous conditions on Gulf beaches Wednesday through Sunday. This includes extremely rough surf with waves as high as 12 feet, high risk for rip currents and coastal flooding that may cause closure of beach access roads to vehicle traffic. Visitors who are planning to go to the beach during this time should park their cars along access roads and walk to the beach.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy