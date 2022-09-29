ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Homeless encampment frustration in Redding

For businesses that were dealing with the direct affects, it's a night and day difference and they no longer have the same issues. But just down the road there's about a 100 yard long transient encampment. The homeless who chose not to take free housing services have spilled out into businesses off of Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue creating a massive encampment.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

'Thermalito Family Center' grand opening set to take place this weekend in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OROVILLE, CA
Corning, CA
shastascout.org

Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site

As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business

CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home

CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway

CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in downtown Chico attempted stabbing

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 7:36 p.m. Friday, the Chico Police Department Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) were contacted by a citizen who claimed an unknown male subject attempted to stab him while interrupting a potential bicycle theft, said the Chico Police Department. The VIPS were conducting routine patrol and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
REDDING, CA

