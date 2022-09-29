Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment frustration in Redding
For businesses that were dealing with the direct affects, it's a night and day difference and they no longer have the same issues. But just down the road there's about a 100 yard long transient encampment. The homeless who chose not to take free housing services have spilled out into businesses off of Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue creating a massive encampment.
krcrtv.com
'Thermalito Family Center' grand opening set to take place this weekend in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Chico after police stand-off at E. 5th Avenue home Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 5:24 P.M. UPDATE - Chico police say that a man in possession of a gun was arrested in the 300 block of E. 5th Ave. after he held a woman and her 6-year-old son against their will on Sunday. At around 10:19 a.m., police say that they responded...
krcrtv.com
Local attacked while trying to stop bike thief in downtown Chico; arrest made
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man was arrested after trying to stab someone on Friday night. The victim told police they were trying to stop the suspect from stealing a bicycle outside of a local Jack in the Box when they were almost stabbed. Volunteers with the Chico Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shastascout.org
Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site
As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
actionnewsnow.com
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynspr.org
Stardust Revue aims for a brighter future for burlesque and drag in downtown Chico
Burlesque relies heavily on the art of the tease. Drag, the gender-bending art form, requires charisma and nerve. Combine them both, and the result is a splendid, sultry, and bold night out filled with salacious comedy known as The Stardust Revue. This Saturday, they headline Duffy’s Tavern for their Halloween-themed...
krcrtv.com
Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home
CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway
CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in downtown Chico attempted stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 7:36 p.m. Friday, the Chico Police Department Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) were contacted by a citizen who claimed an unknown male subject attempted to stab him while interrupting a potential bicycle theft, said the Chico Police Department. The VIPS were conducting routine patrol and...
actionnewsnow.com
'Arising Phoenix' sculpture pieced together with metal from Camp Fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - A Camp Fire survivor has pieced together an artistic tribute to his former hometown of Paradise. This summer he took it on the road to Burning Man in the Nevada desert where it was viewed by thousands of people. Robert Marzewski is best know by his nickname...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested on 2 counts of arson that caused structure fire in Palermo early July
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE says that a woman was arrested on Saturday on two counts of arson that caused a structure fire in Palermo in early July. After an extensive investigation, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers served an arrest warrant and arrested Rachael Daniels at her home in Palermo.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State officials say that University Police arrests student on Friday after fight
CHICO, Calif. - In an email sent to students and faculty, Chico State officials said that on Friday a student was arrested by University Police after a fight broke out on the first floor of the Student Services Center. Chico State says that the incident was addressed quickly, and the...
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
Comments / 0