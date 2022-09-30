Read full article on original website
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
Crimean beauty queen fined by Russian authorities for singing patriotic Ukrainian song
A Crimean beauty queen has been fined 40,000 Russian rubles (around $680) by occupying Russian authorities for singing the patriotic Ukrainian song “Chervona Kalyna,” according to Russian state media and pro-Russian regional authorities. Olga Valeeva, who was named Mrs Queen Beauty — Crimea 2022, was spared a jail...
Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians
Workers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are recounting fears of being abducted and tortured or killed by Russian forces who seized control of the facility and the city of Enerhodar
White House says Biden’s Saudi trip wasn’t a waste as he lambastes OPEC+’s ‘shortsighted’ decision to cut oil output
President Joe Biden is “disappointed” the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the White House said Wednesday, as the threat of rising gas prices looms weeks ahead of critical midterm elections. The decision by the grouping of major oil producers...
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The test was the allies’ second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring...
Missing out on playing in the World Cup is ‘worth sacrificing for one strand of Iranian women’s hair’
The World Cup in Qatar is practically a home tournament for Iran, only the narrow Persian Gulf separates the two nations. But as they line up for their opening match against England on November 21, some of the Iranian players might feel rather uncomfortable wearing the tricolor flag and representing their country.
FIFA・
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko says hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war” after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. Pavelko says the project is backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. FIFA will pick the host in 2024. Other likely candidates are a four-nation South American bid and a Saudi Arabia-led project involving Egypt.
UEFA・
Former Lebanese ambassador holds sit-in at Beirut bank amid new wave of heists
A former Lebanese ambassador held a sit-in at his bank outside of the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, refusing to leave until he received his money, his wife has told CNN. Georges Siam’s bank is one of four branches across Lebanon that were held-up by depositors demanding their savings on Tuesday.
OPEC announces the biggest cut to oil production since the start of the pandemic
OPEC+ said Wednesday that it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic, in a move that threatens to push gasoline prices higher just weeks before US midterm elections. The group of major oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia...
Iranian authorities arrest eight after teenage protester’s death
Iranian security forces have arrested eight people over the death of a 16-year-old teenager, Nika Shahkarami, in Tehran last month, Iranian media said on Tuesday. Family members told BBC Persian that her whereabouts was unknown for 10 days before they found her body in a morgue in the capital. Her...
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
