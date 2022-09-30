ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy