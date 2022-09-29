Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Arkansas’ quarterback situation with key SEC game coming
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas is preparing for No. 23 Mississippi State and the quarterback situation with the Hogs was clouded when KJ Jefferson left the Alabama game with a head injury. Sam Pittman was asked about Jefferson being concussion protocol on Monday and quickly dismissed the question. “I...
hogville.net
MSU, Rogers pose huge challenge for Arkansas defense
For a Arkansas squad who’s secondary has been hurt and ineffective, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and the high-power Bulldogs offense might not be the best antidote. Rogers is averaging 346.6 yards passing per game and No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) is piling up 444 yards total offense...
hogville.net
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | Recruits visiting the hill & hogs full practice open to media
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Our very own Kevin McPherson sits down with Pig Trail Nation to focus on more recruits visiting the hill during a huge week for Arkansas Football. The Razorbacks basketball team started full practice this week, the Red-White game is now only two weeks away, and...
hogville.net
Arkansas has no choice but to get better quick
According to a vocal segment of the Arkansas fan base, the Razorback football program is broken and won’t be getting fixed this season. But for the Arkansas coaches and players, many of whom suffered through a three-game losing streak last season before finishing with five wins in its last six games, that is not the case.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ depth chart for Mississippi State game
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Mississippi State. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) is a slight underdog to Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1). The Hogs are heading to Starkville with a two-game losing streak. Mississippi State is coming off a blowout win over Texas A&M.
hogville.net
Arkansas, BYU set for afternoon kickoff
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas will take on No. 16 BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and be televised on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. BYU (4-1)...
hogville.net
Tide dominates fourth quarter against Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama used a dominating fourth quarter to upend No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead and it appeared the Hogs were going to be blown out at home. Arkansas scored on its last drive of the first half to finally get on the scoreboard. Then Arkansas dominated the third quarter scoring 16 points to pull within 28-23. But it was at that point things fell apart for the Hogs.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
hogville.net
Saban’s Tide fights off Hogs’ third-quarter challenge
It’s now been 5,582 days since Arkansas has beaten an Alabama football team and 7,246 since the Razorback program has taken down a Nick Saban-coached one. But there was some concern on Saban’s part and hope for the 75,000-plus Razorback fans in attendance in the third quarter on Saturday when Arkansas cut what was once a 28-0 deficit down to 28-23.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | A few recruits visit the hill on Alabama week
In this week’s Razorback Football recruiting report, our very own Otis Kirk touches on Malachi Singleton, Kane Archer, Walker White, & more recruits who visited Fayetteville during the Alabama game week. He also focuses in on Ryan Wingo coming to town, and Grant Karnes who is putting on some big performances over at Greenwood High School this season.
hogville.net
Razorback fans supporting the hogs through thick and thin
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– A tough loss for the razorbacks today against Alabama, but hog fans say they will remain faithful to their team through thick and thin. Jay Shepherd has been attending razorback football games since 2007 with his son. Shepherd says seeing those hogs win is always a bonus...
hogville.net
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas football coach?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, managing editor for Best of Arkansas Sports Andrew Hutchinson and Hogville.net writer Dudley Dawson discuss who the best Arkansas football coach is. To vote on who won the faceoff, click here. If you missed this week’s faceoff, you can...
hogville.net
Home is Where the Hog is: The James Jointer Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
hogville.net
Hogs fall to No. 2 Alabama 49-26
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half on Saturday before No. 20 Arkansas rallied to pull within 28-23 before the Tide took a 49-26 win before 75,579 fans in Razorback Stadium. The crowd was the fifth-largest one ever at Razorback Stadium....
hogville.net
Arkansas falls to Alabama 49-26
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Despite their best efforts, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to No. 2 Alabama 49-26 on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. Alabama started with the ball in this matchup and got it down the field quickly, but before they could make the drive end in a score, Dwight McGlothern picked off Bryce Young at the Hogs’ one-yard line.
hogville.net
In the Zone with Myles Slusher as he made his return back to the field
Myles Slusher returned to the grass after missing a few weeks after he suffered a injury in the first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. In his return in the Southwest Classic, Slusher was second in tackles with 4 solo tackles and 2 assists that would put him at a total of 6 tackles in his first game back. He looks forward to keep that train going against the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Razorbacks Stadium today. Our very own CJ Maclin goes in the zone with Junior defensive back.
