Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
Ohio receives poor marks for public sector labor laws
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks below nearly all of its neighbors and received one of the lowest grades available in a new report that ranks labor laws, public union membership and worker freedom across the country. The Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania free market think tank, gave Ohio a...
Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
Erik Mortensen spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Erik Mortensen has spent more than any other Republican. Mortensen is the representative for Minnesota House District 55A and is running to represent Minnesota House of Representatives District 54A in...
DeWine’s plan to target children, families receives applause, jeers
(The Center Square) – A Ohio state government initiative that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says targets children and families’ financial, physical and emotional stability is being met with praise from nonprofit groups focused on affordable housing throughout the state and Democrats in the statehouse. DeWine’s plan, called Bold...
Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says
(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
Op-Ed: Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week gives Illinois a much-needed wakeup call
Every year in the United States, the first week of October is observed as Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week. This week serves as an important opportunity to raise awareness about the high cost of frivolous lawsuits not only on small businesses owners, but on all Americans of all backgrounds. Lawsuit abuse...
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
From right to work to slavery, Tennessee set to vote on four constitutional amendments
(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot.
Robin Vos spent more than any other Republican Assembly candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican Assembly candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Robin Vos has spent more than any other Republican. Vos is the representative for Wisconsin Assembly District 63 and is running for re-election in 2022. Vos raised $254,447 and spent...
California doctors could lose licenses for spreading false COVID-19 info
(The Center Square) – California doctors who spread misinformation about COVID-19 could be subject to discipline by state medical boards, even risk losing their licenses, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 2098, sponsored by Assemblymember Evan Low, labels the spread of COVID-19 misinformation or...
Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn't far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
Maryland nonpublic schools given funds to reopen
(The Center Square) – Maryland doled out $1.6 million in unspent funds to help the state’s nonpublic schools ramp up to come back online and reopen this fall. Leftover funding from last year’s Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools funding was used to cover expenses related to COVID-19 recovery, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. Expenditures include supplies to sanitize and disinfect school facilities, improve ventilation systems and educational technology, expand capacity for coronavirus testing and contact tracing and reasonable transportation costs.
New school safety and security chief starts at Texas Education Agency
(The Center Square) – A new chief of School Safety and Security at the Texas Education Agency started Monday. John P. Scott previously served as assistant special agent in charge for the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. The role was created after the Robb Elementary School shooting in...
Illinois quick hits: Hurricane claims expected to increase; haunted house safety urged
Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
Illinois quick hits: Migrant flow continues to Illinois; Chicago 11th best foodie city
The buses of migrants from Texas continue to flow into Illinois. The city of Des Plaines is now taking in some of the asylum seekers. The mayor said about 80 migrants arrived Saturday and will be placed in temporary housing and provided with support to work through the migration process. Nearly 2,000 migrants have arrived on buses from the Texas border with Mexico.
Third Whitmer kidnapping trial starts
(The Center Square) – Jury selection started Monday for three men accused of providing material aid to people convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Joe Morrison, father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are facing trial in Jackson County. The men are charged with gang membership and providing material support for terrorist acts, which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. They also face felony gun charges.
Rachel Hunt spent more than any other Democratic House candidate or officeholder in North Carolina
North Carolina Democratic House candidates and officeholders have spent $3.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Rachel Hunt has spent more than any other Democrat. Hunt is the representative for North Carolina House District 103 and is running to represent North Carolina State Senate District...
New Hampshire considers pay raises for mental health workers
(The Center Square) – Mental health workers at a state-run New Hampshire hospital got a temporary pay raise two years ago as part of an effort to ease a hiring crunch, and now state officials want to extend the bump in wages. A request by the New Hampshire Department...
