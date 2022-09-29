Read full article on original website
Reporting, staff turnover contribute to Pennsylvania audit troubles
(The Center Square) – Recent audits show that poor accounting practices can cause Pennsylvania townships to lose out on thousands of dollars, either in interest from a pension fund or from state aid. A September audit of Dunkard Township in Greene County, for example, found that administrative mistakes caused...
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
Newsom's office says his vetoes saved 'billions in taxpayer dollars'
(The Center Square) – California got a flurry of new laws last week after Gov. Gavin Newsom inked his signature on hundreds of measures by Friday’s deadline. The governor also vetoed more than 150 bills in a move that his office claimed saved the state “billions in taxpayer dollars.”
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
Georgia's Kemp signs another extension of the state's gas tax moratorium
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s collection of taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. The governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, shortly after the election. Kemp, a Republican,...
Money from Washington AG’s $518M opioid settlement to begin flowing Dec. 1
(The Center Square) – Washington state will begin receiving payments later this year on a $518 million settlement with three legal opioid distributors, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday morning. More than $476 million from the settlement must be used to fight the opioid epidemic. One hundred twenty-five...
Illinois quick hits: Migrant flow to Illinois continues; Planned Parenthood announced mobile clinic
Planned Parenthood has announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic that will stay in Illinois but travel the borders of neighboring states that restricted the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Illinois continues to allow abortions, but Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana voted to ban the procedure with...
Year after media exposed security flaw, Missouri's IT gets high marks
(The Center Square) – Less than a year after Republican Gov. Mike Parson reported a “hack” into an online database, Missouri’s IT division was awarded an "A-" for overall performance for the sixth straight year. Last October, a reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notified the...
Illinois Chamber on Midwest Hydrogen Coalition: 'It seems to be a bit muddied'
(The Center Square) – Illinois is joining the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced, but Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, argues that details are sparse. According to a news release, the coalition agreement focuses on improving Illinois decarbonization efforts. The deal highlights decarbonization...
North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session
(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million
In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
Arkansas lawmakers haggle over teacher pay
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on the Senate and House Education Committees agree Arkansas teachers should get a pay raise, but just how much remains up for discussion. The education committees met jointly on Monday to consider issues raised in the 2022 Adequacy Report. Teacher salaries emerged front and center during the meeting.
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing
(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
Major government unions lose over 200K members
(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that. The Commonwealth Foundation...
North Dakota still owes millions from defending Dakota Access pipeline five years ago
(The Center Square) - North Dakota officials still owe millions in loans taken out by the state to police the 233-day protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline that ended five years ago. A long list of agencies worked together as more than 5,000 protestors camped out on federal lands near...
Newsom vetoes tax credit for low-income residents living car-free
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have enacted a tax credit for low-income families who do not own vehicles was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week due to fiscal concerns. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 457 this week, a measure that would have offered a $1,000 tax...
Georgia leaders worry that state's economic growth could be hampered by lack of affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials touted a new ranking showing Georgia is the best state for business. But business leaders are warning that a shortage of "affordable housing" could hinder the state's efforts to grow and attract businesses. "As we know, the housing market is in exceedingly high...
Murkowski seeking input on Alaska waterfront project
(The Center Square) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is asking for the public's input on a proposed waterfront improvement project. About 83% of residents live near Alaska's 66,000 miles of coastline, Murkowski said. She wants to create a plan that addresses issues with tourism, fisheries, and mariculture, according to a news release.
California workers to see increased paid family leave benefits under new law
(The Center Square) – On the final day to sign bills passed during the legislative session, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday that will increase the share of wages employers must pay lower-income workers who take paid family leave. Signed into law by Newsom Friday, Senate Bill...
