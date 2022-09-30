Read full article on original website
Why It’s Important To Build Stablecoins On Bitcoin
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Lightning Lab’s head of business development, Ryan Gentry, to talk about how the company is building the ability to use stablecoins on the Lightning Network with their new Taro protocol.
How Satoshi Nakamoto And Bitcoin Mirror The United States’ Founding Principles
This is an opinion editorial by Buck O Perley, a software engineer at Unchained Capital helping build bitcoin-native financial services. This is Part Two of a two-part article set that describes crypto-governance and the dangers of faction. Part one can be found here. What Does All Of This Have To...
How Nation-States Will Use Bitcoin In The Power Projection Game
This is an opinion editorial by Jaime Gutierrez, a bitcoin financial strategist and founder of Bitcoin Embassy on YouTube. This article is part of a series written by Jaime Gutierrez entitled “The Influence Of The U.S. In Central America Then And Today.”. The military, today, is not considered an...
Bitcoin Magazine Partners With IBEX As Payment Sponsor For Bitcoin Conferences
Bitcoin Magazine has partnered with IBEX as its official payment sponsor for the Bitcoin Amsterdam and Bitcoin 2023 conferences. The partnership between IBEX and Bitcoin Magazine will allow conference attendees to transact purely in BTC at both conferences without ever needing to touch fiat currency through IBEX’s Pay Lightning integration.
The First Africa Bitcoin Conference Begins On December 5th
The first Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is set for December 5-7 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Bitcoiners, entrepreneurs, educators, advocates, thought-leaders and industry professionals from Africa and across the world are gathering the adoption and use of bitcoin in Africa and across the world.
Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism
The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday.
The Dangerous Implications Of Central Bank Digital Currencies
Natalie Smolenski is a senior advisor at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and executive director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, and Dan Held is a Bitcoin educator and marketing advisor at Trust Machines. This article is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper “Why the U.S. Should Reject Central Bank...
