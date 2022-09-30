ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

3 men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search is on for three men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore. That case is one of the latest in this recent theft trend. Police say the suspects, one of them wearing bright colorful shoes, walked into a carryout on North Milton Avenue late Friday afternoon. Investigators say the men took the ATM out the front door and loaded it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags, last seen heading southbound on Milton.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea

A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.
foxbaltimore.com

Mother accused of abducting 1-year-old arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old son was arrested, police said. 28-year-old Raven Harris was arrested Tuesday by Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives. Monday, the Baltimore Police Department publicly asked for help in locating Harris and her son, Legend Parham. Police said Harris abducted the toddler...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Investigators release graphic video of police shooting in Harwood, Md.

HARWOOD, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released multiple body camera videos of the fatal police shooting in Harwood, Md. last month. The video shows 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr. walking out of the woods near a home along Sands Road on September 17. Multiple police officers can be heard ordering Hopkins to first to, "Put your hands up," and then, "drop it" and "put it down." Investigators say Hopkins raised a gun in the direction of officers who then opened fire.
HARWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
ROCKVILLE, CT
CBS Baltimore

A different suspect is in line to face charges in the killing of Hae Min Lee, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A potential suspect could soon be facing charges in connection with the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, according to multiple sources. The 18-year-old high school student went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City's Leakin Park.The case became internationally famous due to the popular podcast, 'Serial,' which put a spotlight on Adnan Syed.Syed had been convicted for the murder of Lee but always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison less than two weeks ago after spending 23 years behind bars when a judge overturned his conviction. The decision to overturn the conviction came...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Westminster man charged with dismembering father with hatchet is denied bail

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A Westminster man accused of killing his father and dumping his dismembered body on the side of a road was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. According to the charging documents, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya's...
WESTMINSTER, MD
fox5dc.com

New surveillance video released in local boxing trainer's death

D.C. police have released new surveillance video from moments before the deadly shooting of boxing trainer Arthur "Buddy" Harrison. Officials said the 62-year-old was gunned down at his home in Southeast almost two weeks ago. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland outside the community boxing gym that Buddy owned.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman who stabbed man to death in Glen Burnie parking lot gets 60-year sentence

BALTIMORE -- A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old woman to 60 years in prison for stabbing to death a man whom she had attempted to steal from in 2019, according to authorities.Inari Molina had opened the door of a truck belonging to Brian Gifford to search for valuables in July 2019. Gifford was sitting in the truck in a parking lot at the time, prosecutors said.Molina then stabbed Gifford 36 times. She and Gifford did not know each other, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County detectives investigated her role in the attack and obtained evidence linking her to the crime scene....
GLEN BURNIE, MD

