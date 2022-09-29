HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. According to the findings, 96% of the 15,000 people surveyed across the globe see the value of virtual meetings, and more than three-quarters (78%) say they would participate in more immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing. Additionally, while appetites grow for the new digital world, unreliable network performance was cited (by 38% globally) as the top concern holding organizations back. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005179/en/ A new global study commissioned by Ciena has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

