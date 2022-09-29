Read full article on original website
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
The Nation’s Oldest and Largest Black Trade Associations Form National Alliance for Black Business
On September 27 at the State of Black Business Luncheon in Washington, D.C., the National Business League (NBL) and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) came together as the nation’s two oldest and largest Black trade associations to announce their formation of the National Alliance for Black Business (NABB).
ceoworld.biz
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
StreetInsider.com
MIT Consumer Edtech Startup Out Of The Box Education Launches World's First Classroom-in-a-Box with Digital Platform for Children
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. An all-in-one, modular educational unit for children ages 2+ and above, creating meaningful learning and playing experiences anywhere. Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States - September 25, 2022 — Out Of The Box Education,...
78% of Business Professionals Are Ready for the Metaverse
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. According to the findings, 96% of the 15,000 people surveyed across the globe see the value of virtual meetings, and more than three-quarters (78%) say they would participate in more immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing. Additionally, while appetites grow for the new digital world, unreliable network performance was cited (by 38% globally) as the top concern holding organizations back. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005179/en/ A new global study commissioned by Ciena has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
satnews.com
SSPI and SEDS-USA connect young American professionals with space jobs
Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS-USA) to connect young industry professionals with space jobs through the International Space Industry Job Board. Through this partnership, companies seeking to hire new American talent have direct access...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Twitter to Find Local Jobs in Your City
Admittedly, Twitter is not the first name that pops up when you're job-hunting online. However, it is an excellent place to find jobs if you know where and how to look. Recruiters and owners of startups frequently use Twitter to announce job opportunities in their...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Hong Kong
Officially opened on March 11, 1912, the University of Hong Kong is the oldest university in the Chinese territory and is one of the top public research universities in Asia. In its 110-year history – with a pause for World War II – the university has seen its courses expand far beyond its original three of arts, engineering and medicine.
ZDNet
Employees are feeling disconnected from their company culture. The solution might be in the onboarding process
Onboarding a new employee can be a long, tedious and expensive process. However, the results of surveys and corporate interviews suggest that an underdeveloped onboarding process -- one that doesn't meet a new hire's social and professional needs -- could ultimately lead to high rates of resignations. The goal of...
Slipped Disc
UK musicians face ‘devastating’ discrimination at work
A survey by the Incorporated Society of Musicians, published today, finds high levels of sex, race and disability discrimination in the music profession. 66% of survey respondents said they experienced some form of discrimination while working in the music sector. 78% of reported discrimination was committed against women. 58% of...
clearadmit.com
UVA Darden MBA Class Profile of 2024: Record-Breaking GMAT Scores & International Representation
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business full-time MBA Class of 2024 has broken school records for international representation and average GMAT score, as revealed in the latest class profile. Here is the breakdown of stats within the 349-student strong profile at Darden. Darden MBA Class of 2024: GPA,...
CNBC
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS・
Black Couple Makes History, Partners with D-ID, Launches First e-Learning Platform to Use A.I. Instructors in the US
DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup based in Fort Mill, S.C., known for its modernized app-based eLearning community, have announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors, also referred to as digitally created humans.
extension.org
Pillars of Successful Transition - Models to help Service Members and their Families Prepare for the Military to Civilian Transition
While many separating Service members successfully adapt to civilian life, 40 to 75% describe some difficulties managing this major transition (Castro & Kintzle, 2017; Zoli, Maury, & Fay, 2015). For instance, within the first year of transitioning to civilian life, Veterans face increased challenges with homelessness, family integration, employment, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance abuse, all of which can increase the risk for suicide (VA, 2018). Extension professionals can play a vital role in helping military service members and families transition to civilian life.
