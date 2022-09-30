BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search is on for three men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore. That case is one of the latest in this recent theft trend. Police say the suspects, one of them wearing bright colorful shoes, walked into a carryout on North Milton Avenue late Friday afternoon. Investigators say the men took the ATM out the front door and loaded it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags, last seen heading southbound on Milton.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO