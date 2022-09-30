Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Good Samaritans tackle convicted felon after he allegedly shoots someone in Adelphi
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Good Samaritans were caught on camera tackling an armed man accused of trying to murder a man on Saturday. Montgomery County Police Department provided 7News with startling cell phone video showing the incident along Mount Pisgah Road in Adelphi. The video starts moments after,...
foxbaltimore.com
Investigators release graphic video of police shooting in Harwood, Md.
HARWOOD, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released multiple body camera videos of the fatal police shooting in Harwood, Md. last month. The video shows 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr. walking out of the woods near a home along Sands Road on September 17. Multiple police officers can be heard ordering Hopkins to first to, "Put your hands up," and then, "drop it" and "put it down." Investigators say Hopkins raised a gun in the direction of officers who then opened fire.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother accused of abducting 1-year-old arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old son was arrested, police said. 28-year-old Raven Harris was arrested Tuesday by Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives. Monday, the Baltimore Police Department publicly asked for help in locating Harris and her son, Legend Parham. Police said Harris abducted the toddler...
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of killing his stepson, Baltimore police officer enters Alford plea
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer accused of killing his stepson has entered an Alford plea in the case, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Under the plea, Eric Banks, 35, did not admit guilt but acknowledged a jury was likely to find him guilty.
foxbaltimore.com
3 men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search is on for three men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore. That case is one of the latest in this recent theft trend. Police say the suspects, one of them wearing bright colorful shoes, walked into a carryout on North Milton Avenue late Friday afternoon. Investigators say the men took the ATM out the front door and loaded it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags, last seen heading southbound on Milton.
foxbaltimore.com
Police believe shooting of teens 'isolated incident,' latest juveniles impacted by crime
WBFF (Catonsville) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for the suspect who shot two teens in Catonsville over the weekend. Officers were called to Grand Bend Drive & Maiden Choice Lane just after 9 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, investigators say officers found two male victims , a...
foxbaltimore.com
Leader of Arlington County NAACP killed in shooting while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first vice president of the Arlington County NAACP was killed in gunfire while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, a close friend of the family tells 7News. The Arlington County NAACP announced Wednesday that Kent Carter passed away Sunday, Oct. 2 while vacationing abroad and...
foxbaltimore.com
2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
foxbaltimore.com
Georgia man stabbed outside Bel Camp shopping center, Harford deputies say
BELCAMP, Md. (WBFF) — A Georgia man was stabbed Monday outside a shopping center in Belcamp, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Tommy Gene Boone, 62, told deputies he got into an argument with someone he knew while parked at the Riverside Shopping Center around 2 p.m. Monday. At some point, the suspect stabbed Boone in the chest. Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and Boone drove himself to Harford Memorial Hospital.
foxbaltimore.com
Olszewski says Baltimore County is safe despite 3 violent incidents in 3 days
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Cases of violence have stretched across the Baltimore Beltway in recent days – from Catonsville, to Owings Mills, to Perry Hall. On Saturday night, two teenagers were shot and critically hurt in Catonsville. Early Sunday morning, a man was shot multiple times in...
foxbaltimore.com
Hours-long standoff at Silver Spring high rise ends with armed suspect in custody: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Silver Spring apartment complex early Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said. Montgomery County police responded to a call at 2:25 a.m. for multiple shots fired in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard....
foxbaltimore.com
Md. suspect ID'd in Fairfax County jewelry store smash-and-grab armed robbery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police identified a suspect Monday wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry and Boutique Inc. in Springfield, Va. Authorities released a photo of Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland. He's described as being five foot ten inches...
foxbaltimore.com
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
foxbaltimore.com
29-year-old man shot, wounded in broad daylight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Northeast Baltimore just before 9 a.m. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Pinewood Wednesday morning. Once on scene, officers observed a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as witness in his former top aide's federal fraud trial
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to court filings outlining potential jury questions, Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in his former chief of staff Roy McGrath’s federal fraud trail. The filings come as both sides prepare for the federal to begin Oct. 24. One of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man dies 8 days after being shot, say police; victim identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot in late September and died a week later. Police say 31-year-old Robert Taylor was the person who was shot at the intersection of 4th Street and Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore's Brooklyn section. Police said he had been shot in the neck.
foxbaltimore.com
Police release photo of man accused of firing gun inside Arundel Mills mall
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who, they say, accidentally fired a gun inside the Arundel Mills mall food court Saturday. Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said the man was adjusting his pants when a gun in...
foxbaltimore.com
Former police commissioner says now is not the time for victory lap as homicides dip
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Violence in Baltimore appears to have taken a dip, with September recording 13 homicides and the total number of people killed in 2022 is slightly lower than at the same time in 2021. However, while some leaders inside City Hall are pointing out the positives, others say now is not the time to take a victory lap.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore mayor signs new law, illegal stunt racing, driving; enforcement questions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A potential solution to a problem Baltimore city has been dealing with for years is now on the books as a new law. The city has seen dangerous street racing and stunt driving shut streets down time and time again. This new law cracks down on those drivers. But there are questions about enforcement.
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Hogan meets with Ivan Bates, discusses holding Baltimore City criminals accountable
With five weeks until Election Day, Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t wasting any time meeting with the man expected to be Baltimore City’s next top prosecutor. Hogan met with Ivan Bates Tuesday in Annapolis and the governor posted a photo of the pair on Twitter. Bates won the Democratic primary in July and with no one running as a Republican in November, Bates is all but guaranteed the victory in November.
