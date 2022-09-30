ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Investigators release graphic video of police shooting in Harwood, Md.

HARWOOD, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released multiple body camera videos of the fatal police shooting in Harwood, Md. last month. The video shows 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr. walking out of the woods near a home along Sands Road on September 17. Multiple police officers can be heard ordering Hopkins to first to, "Put your hands up," and then, "drop it" and "put it down." Investigators say Hopkins raised a gun in the direction of officers who then opened fire.
HARWOOD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mother accused of abducting 1-year-old arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old son was arrested, police said. 28-year-old Raven Harris was arrested Tuesday by Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives. Monday, the Baltimore Police Department publicly asked for help in locating Harris and her son, Legend Parham. Police said Harris abducted the toddler...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search is on for three men caught on camera during an ATM theft in east Baltimore. That case is one of the latest in this recent theft trend. Police say the suspects, one of them wearing bright colorful shoes, walked into a carryout on North Milton Avenue late Friday afternoon. Investigators say the men took the ATM out the front door and loaded it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags, last seen heading southbound on Milton.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Georgia man stabbed outside Bel Camp shopping center, Harford deputies say

BELCAMP, Md. (WBFF) — A Georgia man was stabbed Monday outside a shopping center in Belcamp, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Tommy Gene Boone, 62, told deputies he got into an argument with someone he knew while parked at the Riverside Shopping Center around 2 p.m. Monday. At some point, the suspect stabbed Boone in the chest. Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and Boone drove himself to Harford Memorial Hospital.
BELCAMP, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

29-year-old man shot, wounded in broad daylight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Northeast Baltimore just before 9 a.m. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Pinewood Wednesday morning. Once on scene, officers observed a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies 8 days after being shot, say police; victim identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot in late September and died a week later. Police say 31-year-old Robert Taylor was the person who was shot at the intersection of 4th Street and Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore's Brooklyn section. Police said he had been shot in the neck.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Hogan meets with Ivan Bates, discusses holding Baltimore City criminals accountable

With five weeks until Election Day, Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t wasting any time meeting with the man expected to be Baltimore City’s next top prosecutor. Hogan met with Ivan Bates Tuesday in Annapolis and the governor posted a photo of the pair on Twitter. Bates won the Democratic primary in July and with no one running as a Republican in November, Bates is all but guaranteed the victory in November.
