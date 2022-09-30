Read full article on original website
George Stone
5d ago
A crooked cop that came from the Portland area and now expecting a pension I think not. Get a job at Wal-Mart.
Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee
We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids
A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man who was one of six people authorities connected to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old man died last week. He was 26. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the unattended death of Tomas Pina Sarmiento on Sept. 24 on the 9000 block of South Powerline Road, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email. Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes told the Statesman by phone that Sarmiento likely died from an opiate overdose. The coroner’s office is awaiting confirmation from the toxicology report.
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.
