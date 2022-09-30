ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery

– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries

As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode

Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV, and co-creator Evan Husney has revealed how many episodes from the first season are completed, as well as plans for a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Husney and Jason Eisener were guests on The Sessions with Renée Paquette and talked about the show, as well as giving an update on Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Andrade El Idolo on Learning About Backstage Fight at AEW All Out, His Issue With Sammy Guevara

– During a recent interview with Mas Lucha, AEW star Andrade El Idolo discussed learning about the backstage altercation following AEW All Out with CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. He also revealed he had an issue in AEW with Sammy Guevara. The two previously faced each other in a TNT Title Match on the February 25 edition of Rampage earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories Debuting Tomorrow

VICE TV will debut their new series Tales From the Territories tomorrow at 9 PM ET. The first episode will focus on Memphis Wrestling. This includes a roundtable discussion with Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Jimmy Hart and Dutch Mantel. Next week’s episode will look at Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman.
