Tony Khan On How Far AEW Has Come In The Past Three Years, Says Relationship With MJF Is ‘Very Professional’
In an interview with Variety, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about how far the company has come in three years, heading into tonight’s anniversary episode of Dynamite. Here are highlights:. On how far the company has come: “I think we’ve done about 160 episodes of ‘Dynamite’ now, and we’ve...
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced
– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT. – AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me...
Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery
– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
Various News: JONAH Apologizes for Missing NJPW Royal Quest Shows, The Rock Black Adam Christmas Ornament
– As previously noted, JONAH had to withdraw from this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II shows in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. JONAH apologized to the fans for his absence via Twitter, which you can see below:. “Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows...
AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision. He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.”. – Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler:...
WWE News: Sami Zayn Says He and The Bloodline Are United, Gallery of New Mattel Figures, Preview Clip for Top 10 Most Extreme Moments
– Sami Zayn responded to a tweet by WWE on FOX claiming that they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline between him and Jey Uso. According to the honorary Bloodline member, he and Jey Uso are united. Sami Zayn wrote, “Take this down. It may be a...
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries
As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode
Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV, and co-creator Evan Husney has revealed how many episodes from the first season are completed, as well as plans for a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Husney and Jason Eisener were guests on The Sessions with Renée Paquette and talked about the show, as well as giving an update on Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
New Trailer Arrives For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever With Ironheart, Namor and More
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the last film of the MCU’s Phase 4. The trailer features more footage of Namor, some footage of Ironheart in her suit and a better shot at the new Black Panther. The trailer suggests...
Sting On Great Muta’s AEW Rampage Appearance, Wants Darby Allin To Be Part of Muta Retirement Show
Sting got some help at AEW Rampage Grand Slam in the form of The Great Muta, and the AEW star recently shared his thoughts about the appearance. Sting spoke with SI for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On Muta’s appearance at AEW Rampage Grand...
Andrade El Idolo on Learning About Backstage Fight at AEW All Out, His Issue With Sammy Guevara
– During a recent interview with Mas Lucha, AEW star Andrade El Idolo discussed learning about the backstage altercation following AEW All Out with CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. He also revealed he had an issue in AEW with Sammy Guevara. The two previously faced each other in a TNT Title Match on the February 25 edition of Rampage earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Tonight’s Midseason Premiere of The Walking Dead Will Feature a Wrestling Subplot
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s midseason premiere of The Walking Dead will feature a pro wrestling-themed subplot. There will be several wrestlers competing in a Triple Threat Match as part of a celebration of The Commonwealth. The report notes that the wrestling ring will be the centerpiece of a...
Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan’s Acquisition of ROH, Says the Assets Have ‘No Real Value’
– During the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff criticized Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bischoff on Ring of Honor having an insignificant audience:...
VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories Debuting Tomorrow
VICE TV will debut their new series Tales From the Territories tomorrow at 9 PM ET. The first episode will focus on Memphis Wrestling. This includes a roundtable discussion with Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Jimmy Hart and Dutch Mantel. Next week’s episode will look at Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman.
