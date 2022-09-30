Read full article on original website
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash
"If you see something, say something." It's what law enforcement officers constantly request people do when they see something they feel is suspicious. This Lafayette neighborhood listened to that request. And because of that more illegal drugs are off the streets. Lafayette Police say a home at 221 Marne Street...
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
Lafayette Crime Stoppers Looking for Person Who Allegedly Posed as Nurse
Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital. The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole...
List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022
If you pay attention to news headlines, you likely have noticed the number of murders in Acadiana so far this year. There have been multiple shootings, hit-and-run incidents, and deaths that have happened this year. Even if you don’t constantly listen to or look at news stories you have probably...
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
There have been two fatal hit-and-run crashes in St. Martin Parish in the last two months, and Sheriff Becket Breaux is making a change for sheriff's deputies according to KLFY. Breaux says he has informed deputies,. "If someone is walking on the side of the road, pick them up and...
Ville Platte Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting House Fire with People Sleeping Inside
The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives. The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
It seems like fentanyl is everywhere. Whether it's legal drugs you can buy over the internet or illegal drugs you can buy in the streets, you never know if it's laced with the highly potent and deadly drug that has swept the nation. As the new year began, Barrett Davidson...
Dramatic Video Shows Moment Car Hits Spike Strips During High Speed Chase in Lafayette
A high-speed chase in Lafayette ended in dramatic fashion after a car ran over spike strips while running from authorities. We received numerous tips that a high-speed chase was in progress around 1 p.m. as many began to post about the incident on social media. The dramatic moment when the...
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
St. Landry Parish School Bus Crash – Four Reported Non-Critical Injuries
UPDATE - State Police tell KATC there are four non-critical injuries in the bus crash. KATC is reporting Louisiana State Police are working a school bus crash near Eunice. LSP reports the school bus was involved in a crash with a tow truck. As of now, there is no information...
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Locating Missing 17-Year-Old Girl
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Valerie Ann Boudreaux was last seen leaving her residence in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish around 7:00 am on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Valerie is 5 feet 3 inches...
Three Families Are Displaced After Two House Fires in Lafayette
Three families are now left trying to pick up the pieces after there were two house fires in Lafayette Sunday. Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the first fire happened at 207 Randoph Drive, and it ended up impacting two homes. Trahan say the second fire happened at 108...
Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location
According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, it appears that the Lafayette location of Pizzaville USA has closed. It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease. The...
