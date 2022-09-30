ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting

The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022

If you pay attention to news headlines, you likely have noticed the number of murders in Acadiana so far this year. There have been multiple shootings, hit-and-run incidents, and deaths that have happened this year. Even if you don’t constantly listen to or look at news stories you have probably...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ville Platte Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting House Fire with People Sleeping Inside

The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives. The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General

Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
CROWLEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location

According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, it appears that the Lafayette location of Pizzaville USA has closed. It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

