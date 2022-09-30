Read full article on original website
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Oh My Gourd, Record Setting Pumpkin at Popular NY Fairgrounds
It really is a sight to see and the timing is perfect for Halloween. There's pumpkins and then there's HUGE pumpkins. By now most people have at least one pumpkin on their front porch, but this is insane. I was on Facebook the other day, came across a pumpkin and I still can't believe the size of it. Leave it to the Hudson Valley to have a giant pumpkin that's practically the size of a small car.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
Have You Been To FDR’s Cousin’s House in Rhinebeck, NY?
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, also referred to as FDR, was the 32nd president of the United States. FDR was known for being elected into office four times and leading the US through the Great Depression and World War II. Growing up, FDR lived in the Hudson Valley with his parents. He...
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Can You Legally Spread Loved Ones Ashes at Parks in New York?
There are many people who have been put in charge of a loved one's ashes, as far as what to do with the ashes after they pass. You might see this 'job' as an honor, you might see it as a burden. Are you supposed to spread their ashes somewhere?...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley
Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found
We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials. On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess...
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
Popular New York Eatery ‘Happy’ To Transform Adults To Kids
Some New Yorkers will be "loving it" as they get to enjoy something they loved as children. McDonald's is now officially offering a Happy Meal for adults. New York McDonald's Offering Happy Meals For Adults. "Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal® as a kid... and the can't-sit-still feeling as you...
The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods
When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
Bad Parent? Hudson Valley Dad Scares Child to Teach Him a Lesson
Being a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences in our lives, but there are times that our kids can push us to the point of possibly making a bad situation even worse. If you have kids you have probably experienced the phase of life where your child won't stay in their bed a night. It can be one of the most frustrating things a kid can do. Being frustrated, one Hudson Valley dad tried something different to get his son to stay in his room.
Beer, Whiskey & Wine Returns to Barton Orchards this Fall
There's nothing quite like day drinking on a crisp fall day in the Hudson Valley. Lucky for us, there's an even coming to town that will meet all of the criteria mentioned above. Beer, Whiskey, & Wine is returning to Barton Orchards in Poughquag on November 5th, 2022! Now you...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
