Family Relationships

Oh My Gourd, Record Setting Pumpkin at Popular NY Fairgrounds

It really is a sight to see and the timing is perfect for Halloween. There's pumpkins and then there's HUGE pumpkins. By now most people have at least one pumpkin on their front porch, but this is insane. I was on Facebook the other day, came across a pumpkin and I still can't believe the size of it. Leave it to the Hudson Valley to have a giant pumpkin that's practically the size of a small car.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
PEARL RIVER, NY
Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley

Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods

When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bad Parent? Hudson Valley Dad Scares Child to Teach Him a Lesson

Being a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences in our lives, but there are times that our kids can push us to the point of possibly making a bad situation even worse. If you have kids you have probably experienced the phase of life where your child won't stay in their bed a night. It can be one of the most frustrating things a kid can do. Being frustrated, one Hudson Valley dad tried something different to get his son to stay in his room.
KIDS
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

