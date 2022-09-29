Read full article on original website
Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents. Christopher Golden faces:. Malice murder, two counts. Felony murder, two counts. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts. Possession...
UGA student arrested, accused of making 'terroristic threats' on Yik Yak, police say
ATLANTA — A first-year University of Georgia student has been arrested for allegedly making "terroristic threats" on the social media platform Yik Yak– an anonymous messaging app, according to UGA Police. UGA Police Chief P. Daniel Silk said the student was taken into custody early Sunday morning after...
