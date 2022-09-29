ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA



WMAZ

Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents. Christopher Golden faces:. Malice murder, two counts. Felony murder, two counts. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts. Possession...
COBB COUNTY, GA

