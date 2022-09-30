ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday evening. 1. North Port lists donation sites for those in need. DONATIONS. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com

Barring infrastructure damage, FPL estimates 95% restoration by Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has caused massive power outages. Florida Power & Lights has crews on the ground that have been working around the clock. Power has been restored for more than 80% of impacted customers. We expect to have power essentially restored to 95% of customers who...
FLORIDA STATE

