Mysuncoast.com
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 103 deaths statewide, ABC News reports. This count includes an additional death in Sarasota County, but there’s no additional information at this time on the exact cause of death. Lee County has the most...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday evening. 1. North Port lists donation sites for those in need. DONATIONS. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will...
Mysuncoast.com
Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration
North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
‘I swam forever’: Son swims to rescue mother from flooded home after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - As Floridians begin to fully grasp the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, stories of heroism are emerging. Johnny Lauder said he waded through nearly half a mile of flooded streets to rescue his mother as the waters rose inside her home.
Mysuncoast.com
Barring infrastructure damage, FPL estimates 95% restoration by Friday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has caused massive power outages. Florida Power & Lights has crews on the ground that have been working around the clock. Power has been restored for more than 80% of impacted customers. We expect to have power essentially restored to 95% of customers who...
