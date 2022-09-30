Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
KMBC.com
KC man pleased teen daughter knew how to help wounded Excelsior Springs officer with tourniquet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old Oak Park senior is being called a hero after she helped an injured Excelsior Springs police officer by applying a tourniquet this weekend. "I still think that that she's very impressive," said Devin Donegan, of University Health clinical care. His daughter, Ava, jumped...
KMBC.com
Johnson County learns of arrest related to election worker management software it uses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, officials said they were notified Tuesday of an arrest that's related to software the election office uses for its election worker management system. The county said in a statement that it learned that the Los Angeles County District Attorney arrested an executive...
KMBC.com
12-year-old receives heart transplant after collapsing at Olathe school
OLATHE, Kan. — A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school. His teachers rushed to resuscitate him. Max Kotcharvar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School when he collapsed on the floor. His heart had stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
KMBC.com
Johnson County Mental Health Center to hire more call takers for its crisis hotline
MISSION, Kan. — Calls to the Johnson County mental health crisis line have more than doubled in five years. In August alone, staff answered more than 4,000 calls. Every time the phone rings, Rachel Lloyd said she has no idea what to expect. She's worked with Johnson County Mental Health Center for almost two decades.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
KMBC.com
Luxury dog hotel opens in south Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.
KMBC.com
Boil-water advisory for parts of Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is warning some people living in Kansas City, Missouri, to boil their water. The city says there are two areas impacted. The first is the Northeast Industrial District and Historic Old Northeast neighborhood within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435, and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River.
KMBC.com
FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
KMBC.com
UPS switches Kansas City trucks to natural gas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A national business takes steps locally to cut its pollution in Kansas City. Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids recently toured the Lenexa facility, which is the largest in the metro area. Every morning for the last 10 years, April Nelson has started her day by filling...
KMBC.com
2 South American students and researchers identified as homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two South American students and researchers have been identified as homicide victims at the site of a Kansas City fire early. Camila Behrensen, 24, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, from Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak streets in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Center High School teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate text messages with a student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Related video: Blue Springs momsues Facebook. A Kansas City-area high school teacher is on leave, and police and social services are investigating after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate communication with a student. The Center School District notified parents Friday that a Center High School teacher has...
KMBC.com
Garland Nelson enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud, firearm charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree...
Cutting on Gladstone Boulevard in Kansas City leaves one dead
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue in regard to a cutting.
KMBC.com
3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
KMBC.com
Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
Officers investigating suspicious death inside KC home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a suspicious death inside a Kansas City home Saturday evening. A male victim was found dead inside a residence after a fire fire was extinguished. This occurred on the 2000 block of N Blue Mills Road. If you have any information, you are asked to contact TIPS Hotline […]
KMBC.com
2 men claim they were wrongfully convicted because of ex-KCK detective's role in case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two men said they were wrongfully convicted because of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective's role in their case. Roger Golubski was charged with abuse of power and sexual assault in September. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are in prison for the 1997 murder...
KMBC.com
Arrowhead Stadium is set to host Ed Sheeran on his "Mathematics' tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ed Sheeran is in love with the shape of GEHA Field. Kansas City is set to host the worldwide musical star at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023. The Chiefs' communications department announced Monday that Sheeran is bringing The + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) to Missouri on Aug. 5, 2023.
Man found dead in apartment in Independence Saturday night
The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.
