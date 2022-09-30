ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Comments / 4

Related
KMBC.com

12-year-old receives heart transplant after collapsing at Olathe school

OLATHE, Kan. — A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school. His teachers rushed to resuscitate him. Max Kotcharvar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School when he collapsed on the floor. His heart had stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blue Springs, MO
Government
City
Blue Springs, MO
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
City
Meta, MO
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Government
KMBC.com

Luxury dog hotel opens in south Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Boil-water advisory for parts of Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is warning some people living in Kansas City, Missouri, to boil their water. The city says there are two areas impacted. The first is the Northeast Industrial District and Historic Old Northeast neighborhood within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435, and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Springs#Wagstaff And Cartmell
KMBC.com

FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

UPS switches Kansas City trucks to natural gas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A national business takes steps locally to cut its pollution in Kansas City. Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids recently toured the Lenexa facility, which is the largest in the metro area. Every morning for the last 10 years, April Nelson has started her day by filling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KMBC.com

Garland Nelson enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud, firearm charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree...
BRAYMER, MO
KMBC.com

3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Arrowhead Stadium is set to host Ed Sheeran on his "Mathematics' tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ed Sheeran is in love with the shape of GEHA Field. Kansas City is set to host the worldwide musical star at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023. The Chiefs' communications department announced Monday that Sheeran is bringing The + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) to Missouri on Aug. 5, 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy