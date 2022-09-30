OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO