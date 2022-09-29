Read full article on original website
Number of active dentists in the US by specialty in 2022
There are 201,927 total active dentists in the U.S., according to 2022 data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
Texas dental group opens 34th location
Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics recently opened its 34th Texas location. The new office is located in Stafford, the company said on its LinkedIn page. The dental group has 40 locations across Texas and Colorado.
