wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Talks About The Time Andre The Giant Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Earl Hebner recalled one of the many times Andre The Giant didn't know his own strength. Hebner called numerous matches during Andre The Giant's career, including the well-known twin referee angle with his late brother, Dave. Earl and Dave argued about who was the actual referee of the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. It was Dave who counted the pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that Hogan beat the count well before three.
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantell Says Former WWE Executive Had A Mouth And Temper
WWE has undergone quite a few changes as of late with Vince McMahon's retirement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping into the role of Creative Content Officer. The direction of WWE's television programming seems to have changed since — with fans praising what they've seen so far – and an improved atmosphere backstage among staff resulting as well. During a recent SportsKeeda Wrestling interview, Dutch Mantell revealed that he had heard "the morale of the writing staff in WWE is much higher now," showcasing that whatever changes have been made behind the scenes are working.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
411mania.com
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Brandi Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes recently wrestled a match at the WWE Performance Center during a live event, but it doesn't appear the former AEW Chief Brand Officer is a WWE Superstar quite yet. Fightful Select is reporting that Brandi Rhodes is still a free agent. While Brandi has wrestled at the Performance...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team With Top AEW Stars In Return Match
"The Dragon" is set to return to the ring on November 27th, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is bringing some back up to the Dorton Arena. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will team with AAA, ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" in Raleigh, North Carolina. The trio will be taking on the next generation of Horsemen, as Brock Anderson, "Black Machismo" (aka Jay Lethal) and a mystery partner will unite as "Arn Anderson's 4 Horsemen," and will be accompanied by "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson. FTR had previously worked with Big Time Wrestling, in a match where they were managed by Bret "Hitman" Hart. The Rock n' Roll Express will also face The Briscoes at the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Names His Most Painful In-Ring Injury Ever
Answering a fan submitted question on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed the most painful in-ring injury he suffered was a ripped pectoral on an attempted clothesline against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. "I remember going down and I thought I broke my shoulder," said Roberts. "I'm just holding my shoulder and I'm wiggling my fingers, you know, trying to get the feeling back in them; and Andre reached down, and grabbed me by the hand and jerked me to my feet, which stretched that back out again. At which point, I decide I'm going to sleep. I passed out from the pain and when I woke up, Andre's got me in a bearhug and he's singing to me."
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Putting AEW Career On The Line In Upcoming Match
A career vs. mask match has been added to the October 7 edition of "AEW Rampage." In a backstage segment on this past Friday's episode, "Hangman" Adam Page, Evil Uno, and Preston "10" Vance stood with Lexy Nair to discuss Page's upcoming AEW World Championship match with current title holder Jon Moxley. Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant sauntered in, then proceeded to show Vance a clip from the Golden Ticket Battle Royal of Page eliminating him from the bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins And Top WWE Stars Pose As The Shield At Live Event
Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did their best impression of The Shield at a WWE live event in Bismarck, North Dakota over the weekend. During the main event Street Fight against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens, the trio did the Shield's signature hand pose, which elicited loud boos from fans at Bismarck Event Center. As seen in the video here, they followed up the pose by setting up Lashley for a Shield Triple Powerbomb, with Rollins doing the Roman Reigns howl as he mocked the booing fans in attendance. Just as Rollins prepared to hoist Lashley, Ziggler nailed him with a superkick much to the delight of the fans. The babyfaces would go on to win the match with Lashley pinning Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Calls Out Tony Khan At NJPW Royal Quest II
FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) retained their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) during Night One of NJPW Royal Quest II. After the tag team title match, Harwood sent out a clear message to AEW CEO Tony Khan. "First things first, Tony Khan,...
wrestlinginc.com
Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality
Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.
