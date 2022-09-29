Answering a fan submitted question on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed the most painful in-ring injury he suffered was a ripped pectoral on an attempted clothesline against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. "I remember going down and I thought I broke my shoulder," said Roberts. "I'm just holding my shoulder and I'm wiggling my fingers, you know, trying to get the feeling back in them; and Andre reached down, and grabbed me by the hand and jerked me to my feet, which stretched that back out again. At which point, I decide I'm going to sleep. I passed out from the pain and when I woke up, Andre's got me in a bearhug and he's singing to me."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO