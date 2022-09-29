MidCity Smashedburger and Level Beer to Throw a Grand Opening Bash on Thursday, October 6th Offering Free Burgers To The First 100 Guests. PORTLAND, OR (September 22, 2022) – Beginning October 1st, MidCity Smashedburger will move their original flagship burger truck to Level Beer located at 1447 NE Sandy Boulevard. Portland’s much buzzed about smash burger food cart, MidCity Smashedburger, will partner with Level Beer to bring burgers to the busy east-west corridor and the popular brewery location. Founded in 2016 by Geoffrey Phillips, Jason Barbee and Shane Watterson, Level Beer counts three locations and brews beers with great attention to balance. MidCity Smashburger will be open and slinging burgers from their truck at Level Beer’s NE Sandy patio Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.. To celebrate the move, MidCity Smashedburger and Level Beer will team up for an epic grand opening bash on Thursday, October 6th, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, featuring great beer specials, giveaways, and free burgers for the first 100 guests to arrive.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO