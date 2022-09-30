Two men accused of maintaining a drug house and child endangerment have been arrested. Rick Tindle, 52, and Anthony Jimenez, 40, both of Porterville, have been arrested. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 100 block of North Villa Street regarding a welfare check of a young juvenile. The call for service was called in by a concerned citizen who reported seeing the juvenile in the front yard of the residence with two adult males who were reported to be using drugs in the juvenile’s presence.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO