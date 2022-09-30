ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Porterville Recorder

Man accused of vehicle theft arrested

A man accused of vehicle theft has been arrested. Joshua Schwenn, 33 of Porterville, has been arrested. At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, a Porterville Police Officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification there was a reported stolen vehicle in the general area. The notification indicated the stolen vehicle was a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, which was reported stolen out of California Highway Patrol-Porterville office.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details released in kidnapping of Merced family

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

TCSO investigating deadly shooting in Woodville

The Tulare Cointy Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Woodville. Just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death in...
WOODVILLE, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Felon in Illegal Possession of a Firearm Kills Girlfriend

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 21 year old Enrique Rios Hernandez of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and probation violation. His bail is set at $1.15 million.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
TEHACHAPI, CA
GV Wire

CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
CLOVIS, CA
Porterville Recorder

2 men accused of maintaining drug house, child endangerment arrested

Two men accused of maintaining a drug house and child endangerment have been arrested. Rick Tindle, 52, and Anthony Jimenez, 40, both of Porterville, have been arrested. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 100 block of North Villa Street regarding a welfare check of a young juvenile. The call for service was called in by a concerned citizen who reported seeing the juvenile in the front yard of the residence with two adult males who were reported to be using drugs in the juvenile’s presence.
PORTERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident Reported in Kings County

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Kings County. The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Avenal Cutoff Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash in Kings County. CHP traffic officers said a motorcyclist was...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

