Porterville Recorder
Man accused of vehicle theft arrested
A man accused of vehicle theft has been arrested. Joshua Schwenn, 33 of Porterville, has been arrested. At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, a Porterville Police Officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification there was a reported stolen vehicle in the general area. The notification indicated the stolen vehicle was a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, which was reported stolen out of California Highway Patrol-Porterville office.
Stolen vehicle found, suspect arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, Porterville police say. Authorities say on Monday, around 9:16 p.m., an officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification indicating that there was a reported stolen vehicle in the area. […]
New details released in kidnapping of Merced family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale […]
Man shot and killed in Woodville liquor store parking lot
WOODVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot to death Tuesday in a Woodville parking lot according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call of shots fired at a liquor store off Road 168 and Avenue 168 around 4:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man […]
Porterville Recorder
TCSO investigating deadly shooting in Woodville
The Tulare Cointy Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Woodville. Just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death in...
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
fresnosheriff.org
Felon in Illegal Possession of a Firearm Kills Girlfriend
Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 21 year old Enrique Rios Hernandez of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and probation violation. His bail is set at $1.15 million.
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
crimevoice.com
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
IDENTIFIED: Professor killed while cycling in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after her bicycle was hit by a car in Fresno County over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office said 51-year-old Adela Santana Mullooly was the bicyclist who died following a crash near Watts Valley and Pitman Hill roads on […]
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
Bakersfield Now
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
GV Wire
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist
The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
Porterville Recorder
2 men accused of maintaining drug house, child endangerment arrested
Two men accused of maintaining a drug house and child endangerment have been arrested. Rick Tindle, 52, and Anthony Jimenez, 40, both of Porterville, have been arrested. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 100 block of North Villa Street regarding a welfare check of a young juvenile. The call for service was called in by a concerned citizen who reported seeing the juvenile in the front yard of the residence with two adult males who were reported to be using drugs in the juvenile’s presence.
Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cantua Creek. Deputies say the victim was his girlfriend and the mother of their child.
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident Reported in Kings County
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Kings County. The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Avenal Cutoff Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash in Kings County. CHP traffic officers said a motorcyclist was...
Armando Cruz pleads guilty to rape and murder of Patricia Alatorre, 13
Armando Cruz, of Inglewood has agreed to plead guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.
