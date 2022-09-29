ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Mayor reverses course, moves asylum seeker camp to Randall's Island

A tent camp planned for Orchard Beach that was intended to house asylum seekers is being moved to Randall’s Island, the mayor announced Monday night. The move came after mounting concerns that the Orchard Beach parking lot was susceptible to flooding. “Following this weekend’s storms, New York City Emergency...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

What to know about the city's curbside composting program in Queens

Monday marks the first day residents of Queens can take advantage of curbside compost pickup services now being offered by the Sanitation Department. It’s the city’s first borough-wide collection of food scraps, food-soiled paper, yard waste, and other biodegradable materials that can be separated and placed on the curb for regular pickup.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Adams to expand hours at 9 recreation centers

Nine recreation centers across the five boroughs will see expanded hours, Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s parks commissioner Sue Donoghue announced on Monday. “Recreation centers and the programming they offer change lives and ensure our young people are not left behind,” said Adams in a news release. “Through our $7.1 million investment in expanded hours for recreation center, we are providing New Yorkers in all five boroughs positive programming and a safe space to grow, learn, and build community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
NY1

Legislation would honor last enslaved person on Staten Island

A Staten Island street may soon become the first named for a formerly enslaved person from New York City. “This is the first time in NYC history that a street will be co-named for a formerly enslaved person from NYC,” said documentarian Heather Quinlan. A new street name could...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

Queens bowling alley, NYPD team up to 'Strike for a Cure'

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Queens is already showing support. An event called “Cancer, Strike for a Cure” was held at the Jib Lanes Bowling Alley in Queens Saturday to fundraise and bring awareness to breast cancer — in partnership with the NYPD and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Hart Welles

On a sunny day in Madison Square Park, two Baruch College students learned that if they were to head to their local polling place on election day, their names would not be on the list. The realization happened when they met Hart Welles. “I feel like we’re helping people out,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Nypd#Police Precinct#Mobile#Ny1
NY1

Advocates call for more protections for undocumented workers

Immigrant workers came together Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, taking part in workshops to learn how to better protect themselves from abuse from employers. "Wage thefts, health and safety violations, discrimination, sexual harassment on the job. All those things are very common," Cal Soto said. Soto is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Analysis: Are New York voters in a better mood?

New Yorkers may be grumbling a little bit less than they did a few weeks ago following a summer of falling gas prices. And, if that trend continues, it could be good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full term. Last week's Siena College poll found a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYCHA receives nation’s largest free municipal broadband program

Matthew Fraser, the city’s chief technology officer, joined “In Focus” to discuss Big Apple Connect. It’s the nation’s newest, largest, free municipal broadband program for NYCHA residents and the most significant investment for the 21st century in modernizing the authority’s broadband. Spectrum is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York Film Festival takes the spotlight at the Lincoln Center

The 60th New York Film Festival opened Friday night with native-New Yorker Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise.”. The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and is based on Don DeLillo’s best-selling novel. “It’s the most extraordinary thing I think for both of us because we both...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy