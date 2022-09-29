Nine recreation centers across the five boroughs will see expanded hours, Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s parks commissioner Sue Donoghue announced on Monday. “Recreation centers and the programming they offer change lives and ensure our young people are not left behind,” said Adams in a news release. “Through our $7.1 million investment in expanded hours for recreation center, we are providing New Yorkers in all five boroughs positive programming and a safe space to grow, learn, and build community.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO