NY1
Mayor reverses course, moves asylum seeker camp to Randall's Island
A tent camp planned for Orchard Beach that was intended to house asylum seekers is being moved to Randall’s Island, the mayor announced Monday night. The move came after mounting concerns that the Orchard Beach parking lot was susceptible to flooding. “Following this weekend’s storms, New York City Emergency...
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
NY1
What to know about the city's curbside composting program in Queens
Monday marks the first day residents of Queens can take advantage of curbside compost pickup services now being offered by the Sanitation Department. It’s the city’s first borough-wide collection of food scraps, food-soiled paper, yard waste, and other biodegradable materials that can be separated and placed on the curb for regular pickup.
NY1
Adams to expand hours at 9 recreation centers
Nine recreation centers across the five boroughs will see expanded hours, Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s parks commissioner Sue Donoghue announced on Monday. “Recreation centers and the programming they offer change lives and ensure our young people are not left behind,” said Adams in a news release. “Through our $7.1 million investment in expanded hours for recreation center, we are providing New Yorkers in all five boroughs positive programming and a safe space to grow, learn, and build community.
NY1
Legislation would honor last enslaved person on Staten Island
A Staten Island street may soon become the first named for a formerly enslaved person from New York City. “This is the first time in NYC history that a street will be co-named for a formerly enslaved person from NYC,” said documentarian Heather Quinlan. A new street name could...
NY1
Queens bowling alley, NYPD team up to 'Strike for a Cure'
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Queens is already showing support. An event called “Cancer, Strike for a Cure” was held at the Jib Lanes Bowling Alley in Queens Saturday to fundraise and bring awareness to breast cancer — in partnership with the NYPD and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: Hart Welles
On a sunny day in Madison Square Park, two Baruch College students learned that if they were to head to their local polling place on election day, their names would not be on the list. The realization happened when they met Hart Welles. “I feel like we’re helping people out,”...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Wake today for slain FDNY EMS lieutenant; vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight will remain cloudy and cool, with more rain and lows in the upper 40s...
NY1
Advocates call for more protections for undocumented workers
Immigrant workers came together Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, taking part in workshops to learn how to better protect themselves from abuse from employers. "Wage thefts, health and safety violations, discrimination, sexual harassment on the job. All those things are very common," Cal Soto said. Soto is...
NY1
Analysis: Are New York voters in a better mood?
New Yorkers may be grumbling a little bit less than they did a few weeks ago following a summer of falling gas prices. And, if that trend continues, it could be good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full term. Last week's Siena College poll found a...
NY1
NYCHA receives nation’s largest free municipal broadband program
Matthew Fraser, the city’s chief technology officer, joined “In Focus” to discuss Big Apple Connect. It’s the nation’s newest, largest, free municipal broadband program for NYCHA residents and the most significant investment for the 21st century in modernizing the authority’s broadband. Spectrum is a...
NY1
New York Film Festival takes the spotlight at the Lincoln Center
The 60th New York Film Festival opened Friday night with native-New Yorker Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise.”. The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and is based on Don DeLillo’s best-selling novel. “It’s the most extraordinary thing I think for both of us because we both...
