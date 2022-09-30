Read full article on original website
76ers vs. Nets: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Opener?
After wrapping up a week-long training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, the Philadelphia 76ers put their hard offseason work to the test in the first of four preseason matchups on Monday night. For their first matchup of the preseason, the Sixers paid a visit to the Barclays...
Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season
The New Orleans Pelicans last played a competitive basketball game on April 28th. That was Game 6 of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, the Pelicans finally return to action as they kick off the preseason versus the Chicago Bulls on national tv. Pelicans fans have been eager to finally see their team take the court again. They flocked to social media to express what they were most excited about seeing.
NBA Top 100 Rankings: See Which Stars Just Missed the Top 10
Who will be the NBA’s best players in the 2022–23 season? Sports Illustrated’s annual Top 100 list is back, aiming to answer that question. This year, the rankings were determined by NBA writers Chris Herring, Rohan Nadkarni and Jeremy Woo through a combination of data and subjective evaluation. The goal remains to evaluate players in a vacuum as much as possible, without overvaluing team context in taking stock of their quality.
Pistons Fall To The Knicks 118-96
This game was ugly. The Pistons were kind of in the game when it was 27-27, but then the Knicks proceeded to go on a 13-0 run, and ran away with the game. Here some quick takeaways, which cover some good, some bad, and some ugly. Thoughts on the Game:
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Working On His Three-Point Shot
The Miami Heat are expecting more perimeter from Bam Adebayo this season. That's why he opened the preseason at power forward instead of center, where he's played throughout his career. The result was a 22-point effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Tuesday's preseason opener. Adebayo shot 9 of 17 from...
When Does NBA 2K23 Season 2 Start?
Having been almost a month since NBA 2K23's release, players are already starting to wonder; when does NBA 2K23 Season 2 start?. Debuting on Sept. 9, NBA 2K23 brought in many new features to the game, making it a groundbreaking addition to the franchise. MyTEAM mode made many new changes, such as the elimination of contracts, a new Triple Threat online co-op game mode, and the addition of leaderboards. NBA 2K23 also introduced new mechanics, like a new shot meter and rim hangs, for smoother and more satisfying gameplay.
2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Betting Primer
With few exceptions, the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award has gone to the leader of the team with the best or second-best record that season for the last decade. Monty Williams piloted the Suns to a league-high 64 wins last season and earned the honor, Mike Budenholzer won it in 2015 with the Hawks after a 60-win campaign, the second-best record that year, and again in 2019 with the Bucks when he matched that total to lead the league. Steve Kerr, of course, was dubbed Coach of the Year after the Warriors’ historic 73-win season.
Husky Land Commitment from Top 40 Shooting Guard from Texas
For the longest time, the Seattle area has sent players to the Timberwolves, to Minnesota, the NBA version. Among them, Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Brandon Roy, Will Conroy, Jamal Crawford, Zach LaVine, Aaron Brooks, Martell Webster and Luke Ridnour. A long, illustrious list. Some for a short stint. Others long enough to get to know Minneapolis.
Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines As Ohio State Prepares For Michigan State
Ohio State's Week 6 opponent is one that traditionally has a great program, but their 2022 season hasn't gone very well. Michigan State is next up on the docket and Ryan Day said the Buckeyes are treating this game like its a top-10 matchup because they have so many of the same players as last year's top-10 team.
NBA GMs Show Lack of MVP Love for Sixers’ Joel Embiid
The 2022-2023 season will begin shortly. As the new basketball year approaches, NBAgeneral managers participated in a league-wide survey, voting for their award favorites. Considering the Philadelphia 76ers employ a few stars, they were relevant in this year’s survey. Sixers center Joel Embiid is one of the top players...
Longhorns Ranked No. 3 Overall in Latest Sports Illustrated Recruiting Rankings
Winning is important in any sport. For coaches, it guarantees job security while for the players, it guarantees playing time. This is especially true at the college level, where winning means coaching staffs across the country have it that much easier on the recruiting trail. After all, it is much...
Lakers News: Damian Jones, Three-Point Ace?
27-year-old Damian Jones, the apparent starting center for your Los Angeles Lakers (as of this writing, at least), appears to still be adding new wrinkles into his offensive game, ahead of his seventh season in the league. View the original article to see embedded media. In a somewhat surprising piece...
Brewer Hicklen Has Surgery to Fix ‘Nagging Injury’
With the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliates having wrapped up their seasons, players are wasting no time using their offseasons to prepare for what's to come in 2023. Outfield prospect Brewer Hicklen is no different, and the 26-year-old announced on Tuesday that he's undergoing surgery. In an end-of-season Instagram post that saw Hicklen reflect on his accomplishments this year, he also briefly touched on a procedure he was set to have done that would "fix a nagging injury" that had been bothering him for months. Below is a section of his post:
Returning to Guard, Kirkland Says ‘It Felt Good Throwing Bodies Around’
He's got the same number, that huge frame and those menacing eyes, but, of course, there's something different about Jaxson Kirkland. He a University of Washington offensive guard again, after moving over from tackle, still recovering from that ankle surgery, not a complaint in the world. Between requested media interviews...
