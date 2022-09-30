Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 5
Corey Annan may be reached...
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the SFC through Week 5
We’re cranking through the regular season and the numbers are only getting more impressive across all five conferences in N.J. There’s only one 1,000-yard rusher in the SFC through six weeks, but nine quarterbacks have hit the four-digit mark, one tackling machine is almost at 100 and an Essex County standout is doubling the field to run away with the sacks title.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
Somerset County Sheriff needs help naming new K-9
Somerset County Sheriff Darrin J. Russo announced a contest to name the agency’s newest K-9 officer, a male yellow Labrador retriever whose job will be to sniff out illegal drugs with his partner, Sheriff’s officer David Daneker. The contest winner will “take home some cool Somerset County Sheriff...
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
Gibbypalooza celebrates over 40 years of Hoboken music for three nights
Hoboken has always had a rich history of music, and Gibbypalooza is celebrating over 40 years of that history at Finnegan’s Pub this weekend. The event, which runs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, offers three nights of music and more than 20 performers from Hoboken’s music legends to its rising stars.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Jury will not hear that man accused of killing 2nd wife is in prison for murdering his 1st
If the murder case against John Smith goes to trial in Mercer County, the jury will not hear that he killed his first wife in Ohio, a judge ruled Wednesday. The decision is a significant blow to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s case against Smith, 71, who they believe killed his wife, Fran Gladden-Smith, in 1991, when they lived in West Windsor.
N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife
A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
Hunterdon 4-H and Ag Fair honors four for service
The Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair organization honored two people, long-time volunteers Bernie Beatty of Bethlehem Township and Susan Miller of Raritan Township, with the 2022 Roger Everitt Award. Presented annually to people for “outstanding service to the fair,” it is named for Everitt, the fair’s first president, who died in 2017.
Second man charged with attempted murder in Hoboken shooting
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old in Hoboken earlier this year, authorities said. Marcus Johnson, 22, of Patchogue, New York, is facing a slew of charges that include possession of a weapon For unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and a large capacity magazine, Hoboken Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.
Hunterdon County 2022 Veterans Recognition Medal Ceremony set
The annual Hunterdon County Veterans Recognition Medal Ceremony is scheduled for Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. For the first time in two years, the event will be held in person and veterans are welcome to participate. The program will be live streamed, as well, Commissioner Deputy Director Zachary T. Rich said.
ShopRite shopper went flying over grocery cart after wheels locked, lawsuit says
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Belleville claiming she was seriously injured when the wheels on a shopping cart she was pushing locked, throwing her into the air and over the cart. Laura Cordasco, of Cedar Grove, says in court papers she was hurt on...
Diwali in Jersey City; Berta, Berta at MST; more to do in Hudson
The Saraswati Cultural Association of New Jersey and the City of Jersey City will have their Festival of Lights - Diwali 2022 celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Exchange Place in Jersey City. The day will include cultural performances; speeches by...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at QuickChek in N.J.
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was bought at a convenience store in Union County. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at QuickChek on Morris Avenue in Union, lottery officials said Wednesday. In...
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
How it all started: Reliving Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 1st pro homer, which ended a pitcher’s career
Now that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has broken the American League’s single-season home run record with No. 62 on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, forgive Race Parmenter if his mind drifts to Judge’s first professional home run and how it changed Parmenter’s life. Parmenter gave up...
Aaron Judge: The Yankees’ record-holding slugger is the face of baseball ... and a mystery
It was June 2020, three months into the coronavirus pandemic, and Mike Rooney, the baseball coach at Don Bosco Prep, was growing anxious about passersby on Route 17 noticing Yankees slugger Aaron Judge taking batting practice on the school’s field in Ramsey. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field remained off...
THESE big, athletic offensive linemen could add depth to Rutgers’ front next year and beyond
Rutgers’ offense has struggled this year — the team ranks 106th in total offense out of 131 FBS teams — with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and new interim head coach Mickey Joseph headed to SHI Stadium to face Rutgers on Friday night. Rutgers’ defense, however, has been strong, ranking 18th in the country per NCAA.com, which should help offset some of the 35 points Nebraska scored against Indiana in the Cornhuskers’ second win of the season last Saturday.
