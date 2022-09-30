ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

NJ.com

HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the SFC through Week 5

We’re cranking through the regular season and the numbers are only getting more impressive across all five conferences in N.J. There’s only one 1,000-yard rusher in the SFC through six weeks, but nine quarterbacks have hit the four-digit mark, one tackling machine is almost at 100 and an Essex County standout is doubling the field to run away with the sacks title.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset County Sheriff needs help naming new K-9

Somerset County Sheriff Darrin J. Russo announced a contest to name the agency’s newest K-9 officer, a male yellow Labrador retriever whose job will be to sniff out illegal drugs with his partner, Sheriff’s officer David Daneker. The contest winner will “take home some cool Somerset County Sheriff...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife

A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon 4-H and Ag Fair honors four for service

The Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair organization honored two people, long-time volunteers Bernie Beatty of Bethlehem Township and Susan Miller of Raritan Township, with the 2022 Roger Everitt Award. Presented annually to people for “outstanding service to the fair,” it is named for Everitt, the fair’s first president, who died in 2017.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Second man charged with attempted murder in Hoboken shooting

A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old in Hoboken earlier this year, authorities said. Marcus Johnson, 22, of Patchogue, New York, is facing a slew of charges that include possession of a weapon For unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and a large capacity magazine, Hoboken Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at QuickChek in N.J.

The Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was bought at a convenience store in Union County. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at QuickChek on Morris Avenue in Union, lottery officials said Wednesday. In...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

THESE big, athletic offensive linemen could add depth to Rutgers’ front next year and beyond

Rutgers’ offense has struggled this year — the team ranks 106th in total offense out of 131 FBS teams — with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and new interim head coach Mickey Joseph headed to SHI Stadium to face Rutgers on Friday night. Rutgers’ defense, however, has been strong, ranking 18th in the country per NCAA.com, which should help offset some of the 35 points Nebraska scored against Indiana in the Cornhuskers’ second win of the season last Saturday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

