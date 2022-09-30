ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn PD Requests Public’s Assistance With Identifying Multiple Individuals Wanted For Questioning Regarding Shoplifting Incidents at Wawa, ShopRite & Rite Aid

The Brooklawn Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying multiple individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding several, alleged shoplifting incidents that recently occurred at Wawa, ShopRite, and Rite Aid. If you know who any of these individuals are, or if you have any information, please contact...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
