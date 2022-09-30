Read full article on original website
Judge upholds 1st-degree murder charge against fired Philly police officer in killing of 12-year-old
A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday upheld charges including first-degree murder against a police officer who was fired after shooting and killing Thomas Siderio, Jr., 12, in the back on March 1.
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Teen charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ Liberty High School
An 18-year-old from Montgomery County has been charged with threatening to attack Liberty High School in Bethlehem. The alleged threat led the district to increase security for at least one day last week, city police said in an affidavit. The suspect, who lives in the Phoenixville area, allegedly threatened two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student
Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.
Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
fox29.com
Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m. Officials say officers responded...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks
KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
WOLF
Parents arrested after 5-year-old boy found wandering streets at 1:30 AM in diaper
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two parents in Schuylkill County are facing child endangerment charges after police say their 5-year-old son was found wandering the city streets around 1:30 AM last Wednesday. According to Skook News, Pottsville Police say a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of...
Video shows suspects opening fire on people riding bicycles in West Philadelphia
The video shows two men getting out of a minivan and shooting at the victims.
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn PD Requests Public’s Assistance With Identifying Multiple Individuals Wanted For Questioning Regarding Shoplifting Incidents at Wawa, ShopRite & Rite Aid
The Brooklawn Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying multiple individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding several, alleged shoplifting incidents that recently occurred at Wawa, ShopRite, and Rite Aid. If you know who any of these individuals are, or if you have any information, please contact...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Man shot, killed outside business in Philly neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Philadelphia event space Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., according to NBC10. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and found the...
