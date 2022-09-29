Read full article on original website
Related
Joe DeLamielleure excited for upcoming 20th anniversary of his Hall of Fame enshrinement
Joe DeLamielleure resides in South Carolina and every year travels up north to his hometown of Detroit to see his family. Before heading to the Motor City, he makes a quick stop at Canton to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That has become an annual thing, and next year will mark his 20th year doing it since being inducted into the Hall of Fame. ...
Charlotte Observer
Panthers coach Matt Rhule: QB Baker Mayfield needs to ‘settle down,’ offense must improve
“When fans pay their money to come here, they deserve to see better football than we played (Sunday).”
'Totally selfless': Northwest boys soccer's Garrett Baughman is a top goal scorer and more
His position on the pitch can change at any time. His ability to score always remains constant. That's what makes Northwest High School senior soccer player Garrett Baughman even more dangerous than his numbers indicate. Baughman ranks in the top eight in the state in Division II for goals scored with 17. Baughman has scored 31 goals for his career all while doing whatever is asked of him. ...
