His position on the pitch can change at any time. His ability to score always remains constant. That's what makes Northwest High School senior soccer player Garrett Baughman even more dangerous than his numbers indicate. Baughman ranks in the top eight in the state in Division II for goals scored with 17. Baughman has scored 31 goals for his career all while doing whatever is asked of him. ...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 MINUTES AGO