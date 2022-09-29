-The ad world lost an absolute legend on Friday when Dan Wieden, one half of the founding duo of Wieden+Kennedy, died at 77. Wieden and the late David Kennedy fueled their agency’s growth with groundbreaking work for Nike. In 2014, W+K London unearthed what the agency states are their first ads the duo did for the shoemaker. W+K said the ads are “also Nike’s first ever nationally (USA) broadcast work. They originally aired during the 1982 New York marathon. They were shot and cut within a couple of weeks, with a skeleton crew.” Take a look at these gems—and take time to read about Wieden’s great life and career, as both an ad genius and a generous philanthropist.

