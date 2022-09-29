ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Shoshana Winter

Shoshana Winter​ is the svp, executive director of creative, content and strategy at Merkle. She has held numerous agency leadership roles and recently returned to Merkle after two years as the U.S. managing director of an emerging fintech brand. She is now leading Merkle's Performance Creative team, creating cross-channel work for leading brands including Anthem, Mini, Discover and American Express.
AdWeek

Brandweek 2022: From Yogurt Brand to Modern Food Company

Chobani is on a mission to make quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place.
AdWeek

Is TikTok the Latest Social Platform to Try Live Shopping in the US?

Short-form video-sharing app TikTok is reportedly the latest social platform to try to make a splash with live shopping in the U.S.
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Use Clear Mode

TikTok allows users to turn on "Clear Mode" while viewing a video in the video-sharing application.
AdWeek

Big Spaceship Expands Product, Data and Analytics Capabilities with Two New Hires

Independent creative agency Big Spaceship continues to expand its experience design, data and analytics capabilities with the appointment of Tarirai Chivore as vp, strategy and analytics and Tiffany Vurek as experience director. Chivore will manage Big Spaceship's research and analytics discipline.
102.5 The Bone

Target to sell Tupperware in stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company's business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday.
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Filter Video Keywords

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
AdWeek

Monday Stir

The ad world lost an absolute legend on Friday when Dan Wieden, one half of the founding duo of Wieden+Kennedy, died at 77. Wieden and the late David Kennedy fueled their agency's growth with groundbreaking work for Nike. In 2014, W+K London unearthed what the agency states are their first ads the duo did for the shoemaker. W+K said the ads are "also Nike's first ever nationally (USA) broadcast work. They originally aired during the 1982 New York marathon. They were shot and cut within a couple of weeks, with a skeleton crew."
AdWeek

At Recurrent Ventures, Recurrent Layoffs Raise Questions of Mismanagement

The media company Recurrent Ventures, which operates a portfolio of editorial titles ranging from Popular Science to Field & Stream, eliminated the roles of 52 employees last week in a surprise round of cuts, according to documents obtained by Adweek.
AdWeek

To Dine For Podcast: Joanna Griffiths, President and Founder of Knix

On this week's episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Joanna Griffiths, president and founder of Knix.
AdWeek

Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate

Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th—as the network marks 15 years on the air.
