AdWeek
Meta Introduces More Places to Advertise, Brand Safety Controls Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds
Meta is making a slew of new spaces available for advertisers on both the Explore page of Instagram, within Facebook Reels and on creators...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture Podcast: Communicating Efficiently While Disrupting a Legacy Industry
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Jim VandeHei, co-founder and CEO of Axios, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt...
AdWeek
Shoshana Winter
Shoshana Winter is the svp, executive director of creative, content and strategy at Merkle. She has held numerous agency leadership roles and recently returned to Merkle after two years as the U.S. managing director of an emerging fintech brand. She is now leading Merkle's Performance Creative team, creating cross-channel work for leading brands including Anthem, Mini, Discover and American Express.
AdWeek
Brandweek 2022: From Yogurt Brand to Modern Food Company
Chobani is on a mission to make quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place.
AdWeek
Is TikTok the Latest Social Platform to Try Live Shopping in the US?
Short-form video-sharing app TikTok is reportedly the latest social platform to try to make a splash with live shopping in the U.S.
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Use Clear Mode
TikTok allows users to turn on "Clear Mode" while viewing a video in the video-sharing application. When Clear...
AdWeek
Big Spaceship Expands Product, Data and Analytics Capabilities with Two New Hires
Independent creative agency Big Spaceship continues to expand its experience design, data and analytics capabilities with the appointment of Tarirai Chivore as vp, strategy and analytics and Tiffany Vurek as experience director. Chivore will manage Big Spaceship’s research and analytics discipline. With a rich knowledge of consumer research, he will...
AdWeek
The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz Out as Nexstar Closes Acquisition
Nexstar is closing its purchase of The CW, but it's doing it without Mark Pedowitz.
AdWeek
Brandweek 2022: A Conversation on Entrepreneurial Spirit With Pharrell Williams
To close out day one of Brandweek 2022, we were honored to be joined by acclaimed producer, musician and this year's Adweek Brand Visionary, Pharrell Williams.
AdWeek
Abolish Silos and Champion Creativity as Your Guiding Force
Over the past few years, it's nearly impossible to sit in an agency pitch prep meeting without someone attributing...
Target to sell Tupperware in stores
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Filter Video Keywords
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
AdWeek
Why Dole Is Turning Fruit Juice Into Billboard Ink
Dole Sunshine Company‘s fruit usually comes in cans or jars. However, in the food and drink company’s latest campaign, its produce has found a fresh purpose as advertising ink.
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-The ad world lost an absolute legend on Friday when Dan Wieden, one half of the founding duo of Wieden+Kennedy, died at 77. Wieden and the late David Kennedy fueled their agency’s growth with groundbreaking work for Nike. In 2014, W+K London unearthed what the agency states are their first ads the duo did for the shoemaker. W+K said the ads are “also Nike’s first ever nationally (USA) broadcast work. They originally aired during the 1982 New York marathon. They were shot and cut within a couple of weeks, with a skeleton crew.” Take a look at these gems—and take time to read about Wieden’s great life and career, as both an ad genius and a generous philanthropist.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Camila Rocha Thrives On Great Teamwork With Brave Clients
For Miami-based Republica Havas copywriter Camila Rocha, day-to-day work is all a part of an ongoing educational experience that...
AdWeek
At Recurrent Ventures, Recurrent Layoffs Raise Questions of Mismanagement
The media company Recurrent Ventures, which operates a portfolio of editorial titles ranging from Popular Science to Field & Stream, eliminated the roles of 52 employees last week in a surprise round of cuts, according to documents obtained by Adweek.
AdWeek
To Dine For Podcast: Joanna Griffiths, President and Founder of Knix
On this week's episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Joanna Griffiths, president and founder...
Elon Musk reportedly offers to buy Twitter (again)
Reverse-reverse course. Getty ImagesThe months-long legal battle may be coming to an end.
The American EV boom is about to begin. Does the US have the power to charge it?
States have plans to ban gas-powered cars and the White House wants chargers along highways, but implementation is a challenge
AdWeek
Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate
Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th—as the network marks 15 years on the air.
