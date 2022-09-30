ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

WDAM-TV

Stolen trailer, mower sought in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a stolen trailer and mower. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a grand larceny case involving a utility trailer and SCAG mower stolen from a residence on J.B. Horne Roads Sunday. FCSO also...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Toppled boards slow traffic on NB U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overturned wooden boards are causing some traffic delays for residents in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers are asked to use caution at the crossover from U.S. Highway 98 East, eastbound, to cross over and go onto U.S. Highway 49, northbound, while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Friend of MS inmate calls for release after changed forensics report

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In 2000, 25-year-old Tasha Shelby was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder. However, 18 years later, the death was changed to an accident. Despite that change, Shelby remains behind bars, something even prison volunteers question. “How do you keep fighting after so...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi requests execution date be set for Thomas Loden

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi has moved to set an execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. In 2000, Loden kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray after discovering her stranded on the side of the road. Prosecutors said he spent hours repeatedly raping and sexually battering Gray before killing her. Loden was […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Special Report: Laurel Oil Well

Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation. In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19. If you can identify the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
brproud.com

Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
ANGIE, LA
WDAM-TV

Jones County compliance investigator named tops in state

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations. Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 4, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 10:40 AM on October 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban

NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department reports missing man in Jones Co. is safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received notice that a missing man is safe. The JCSD reported that 62-year-old William Edward Hilton had contacted his family and confirmed he was safe. Law enforcement first reported Hilton was missing on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He had last...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project

Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
HATTIESBURG, MS

