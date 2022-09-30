Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Stolen trailer, mower sought in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a stolen trailer and mower. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a grand larceny case involving a utility trailer and SCAG mower stolen from a residence on J.B. Horne Roads Sunday. FCSO also...
WDAM-TV
Toppled boards slow traffic on NB U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overturned wooden boards are causing some traffic delays for residents in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers are asked to use caution at the crossover from U.S. Highway 98 East, eastbound, to cross over and go onto U.S. Highway 49, northbound, while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
wxxv25.com
18-year-old and juvenile charged with two counts of commercial burglary in Long Beach
On October 4th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department arrested 18 year old Jamarcus Rackley, of Meridian, MS and a juvenile also from Meridian and charged both suspects with 2 counts of Commercial Burglary. The charges stem from an investigation where the Long Beach Police Department received two separate alarm...
WDAM-TV
Friend of MS inmate calls for release after changed forensics report
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In 2000, 25-year-old Tasha Shelby was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder. However, 18 years later, the death was changed to an accident. Despite that change, Shelby remains behind bars, something even prison volunteers question. “How do you keep fighting after so...
Mississippi requests execution date be set for Thomas Loden
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi has moved to set an execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. In 2000, Loden kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray after discovering her stranded on the side of the road. Prosecutors said he spent hours repeatedly raping and sexually battering Gray before killing her. Loden was […]
WDAM-TV
SPECIAL REPORT: Lawsuit over alleged contamination from Jones Co. oil well
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New data in federal court filings allege soil and groundwater contamination at a Jones County property that was once an oilfield wastewater disposal well. The family living next door, Marlan and Deidra Baucum, said they believe unsafe practices at the site led to Deidra’s cancer....
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
WDAM-TV
HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation. In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19. If you can identify the...
WDAM-TV
SPECIAL REPORT: Jones Co. woman alleges oil well contamination caused cancer
brproud.com
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana
ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
WDAM-TV
Jones County compliance investigator named tops in state
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations. Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 4, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 10:40 AM on October 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
WDAM-TV
New security measures implemented for the Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state fair is just two days away, and thousands of people are expected to pour into the fairgrounds to take part in all the fun. However, this year things will have a different look because security will be beefed up. One new thing we can...
WDAM-TV
The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
wcbi.com
Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban
NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department reports missing man in Jones Co. is safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received notice that a missing man is safe. The JCSD reported that 62-year-old William Edward Hilton had contacted his family and confirmed he was safe. Law enforcement first reported Hilton was missing on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He had last...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project
