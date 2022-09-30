ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

At least 80% of floatplane wreckage pulled from water near Whidbey Island; six victims recovered

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PQJA_0iFudjus00

Efforts to recover the wreckage from the fatal Whidbey Island floatplane crash began Monday, with the majority of the wreckage retrieved on Thursday.

According to Island County Emergency Management, six of the ten victims have been recovered. Five have been identified.

Investigators are still trying to determine if human remains that washed ashore at the Dungeness Spit two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy says crews have been working 24/7 to get the wreckage out of the water. She says while they have been up to the task, there have been challenges getting the wreckage out, such as the current impacting the remotely operated vehicle crews are using to reach the wreckage.

“At times, when it is so strong, the ROV can’t even move through the water,” Homendy said.

She also tells KIRO 7 she can’t imagine what the families of those lost are going through during this time.

“The hardest part of my job is talking to families after terrible, terrible tragedies. I have no idea what they are going through, but I can imagine as a mom, a wife how difficult this must be to lose a loved one,” Homendy said.

The Sept. 4 crash into Mutiny Bay killed nine adults and a child. So far, only one person’s body has been recovered.

The NTSB found the sunken plane a few weeks ago, but with a current of 3 to 5 knots, conditions were too dangerous for divers.

The investigation and preparations have been ongoing for recovering all the victims, but Monday’s efforts focused on raising the wreckage. Crews used a remote-controlled barge and crane to pull up the plane.

KIRO 7 spoke with a dive team expert who specializes in recovering cars.

He said recovering the plane would be a slow and challenging process.

“Even with a (remotely operated vehicle), it is going to be extremely challenging to be able to bring this plane up safely as well as containing the evidence inside of this plane,” said Doug Bishop, lead diver for Adventures with Purpose.

On Thursday, Homendy said crews plan to be out in Mutiny Bay for a few more days as they continue to get all of the wreckage out. Homendy also said the investigation on how the plane went down continues beyond the recovery process.

“And at the same time, we will be requesting, which we have already, information from the operator, from the Federal Aviation Administration, and others to help us do this investigation,” Homendy said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

US 2 reopens as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — U.S. 2 has reopened in the Skykomish area after it was closed Sunday afternoon due to the ongoing Bolt Creek Fire. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted at 8:32 p.m. that the road was open after crews closed the highway between mileposts 49 and 50 at about 2 p.m.
SKYKOMISH, WA
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Island County, WA
Island County, WA
Accidents
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whidbey Island#Floatplane#Traffic Accident#Rov
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt by car in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle on Sunday night. Police were called to the 1400 block of Aurora to investigate a collision. Police said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle

SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoky conditions persist with no rain in sight

SEATTLE — Areas of Western Washington still have hazy skies on Monday with a lot of the area in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality range, according to the Washington Smoke blog. Most of the areas in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups”...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street

A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
133K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy