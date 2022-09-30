Faces International, a staff development, PR and Marketing firm based in Allentown PA have formed a formal partnership with FIA NYC Employment, an award-winning staffing agency to provide comprehensive Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Employment services across the region. Faces is a Black Owned company that recently committed $100k to encourage financial philanthropy, and is a longtime community driven organization who has recently done DEI work with global and regional powerhouses such as Olympus, East Penn Manufacturing, Air Products, Butz Family of Companies and PPL. FIA NYC Employment, also black-owned, is a 2022 Excellence in Business Award Winner headquartered in Allentown. FIA is a professional services staffing agency, with three divisions: Staffing/Diversity Staffing, DEI Consulting & Career Coaching. They support all industries, and staff for well known brands including PBS, Crayola and Liquid Interactive.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO