2023 Northampton County Budget Address
Lamont McClure presented the 2023 Northampton County Budget at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 3rd in Council Chambers at the Government Center, 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042. County Executive McClure announced that the proposed budget provides adequate funding for core County services without raising taxes. The tax rate will...
Northampton County | Ballot-on-Demand voting is now available
The Northampton County Elections Office announces that Ballot-on-Demand voting for the November 8th General Election became available on Monday, October 3rd. Citizens can vote in-person at the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, Monday through Friday from 8:30AM – 4:30PM. Ballot-on-Demand voting hours will end on November 1st at 5:00PM.
Renamed Wehrung’s Macungie, the former Dries Do It Center brings Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses to the Lehigh Valley.
Wehrung’s Macungie is ready to celebrate. A grand opening at Wehrung’s Macungie will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at its 3580 Brookside Road Macungie location. Wehrung’s Macungie is part of a service-oriented, dedicated family of businesses operating for more than 75...
FIA NYC Employment and FACES International team up
Faces International, a staff development, PR and Marketing firm based in Allentown PA have formed a formal partnership with FIA NYC Employment, an award-winning staffing agency to provide comprehensive Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Employment services across the region. Faces is a Black Owned company that recently committed $100k to encourage financial philanthropy, and is a longtime community driven organization who has recently done DEI work with global and regional powerhouses such as Olympus, East Penn Manufacturing, Air Products, Butz Family of Companies and PPL. FIA NYC Employment, also black-owned, is a 2022 Excellence in Business Award Winner headquartered in Allentown. FIA is a professional services staffing agency, with three divisions: Staffing/Diversity Staffing, DEI Consulting & Career Coaching. They support all industries, and staff for well known brands including PBS, Crayola and Liquid Interactive.
Turning Point of Lehigh Valley joins NNEDV in #Every1KnowsSome1 Month-Long National Campaign to Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence
[LEHIGH VALLEY, PA/October 2022] — Each year, in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Turning Point of Lehigh Valley is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) in their national and statewide combined campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and GiveForDV that was created by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV).
PPL CENTER: Disney On Ice Presents Let’s Celebrate – January 19-22, 2023
Features Fourteen Classic and Modern Disney Stories In One Epic Production. PPL Center Shows to Run from January 19 to 22, 2023. Allentown, PA – October 4, 2022 — The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. This monumental ice-skating spectacular visits PPL Center from January 19-22, 2023.
Prize-winning author Dara Horn to discuss her book People Love Dead Jews Oct. 12 at Lafayette College
Award-winning novelist Dara Horn will discuss her latest critically acclaimed book, People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present, 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 12 in Lafayette College’s Colton Chapel. The event is free and open to the public. Moderator Monika Rice, assistant professor of Jewish studies and Russian and...
