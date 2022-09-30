ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Student Senate bill advocates against changes in Northgate

The new Fate of the Gates Bill publicly opposes the College Station Police Chief’s proposed changes to the Northgate District. On Sept. 21, at the most recent meeting of the 75th session of the Texas A&M Student Senate, The Fate of the Gates Bill was presented by Off-Campus Caucus Senator Karime Ramos and Community Relations Chair Jessica Williams. The bill was primarily authored by Ramos and sponsored by Williams and Off-Campus Caucus Senator Andrew Applewhite.
Equestrian to host South Carolina on Saturday

The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will take on No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Hildebrand Equine Center in College Station. This is the second of six home meets this season. Saturday will be the 38 time the two teams have competed against each...
A&M Equestrian defeats Fresno State, UC Davis on the Road

The No. 3 Aggies notched two California road wins defeating No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively. The victories came after a narrow season-opener loss to TCU. A&M had a rocky start at the beginning of the Sept....
5 takeaways from A&M’s loss to Mississippi State

One week after experiencing the euphoria of taking down two straight top-15 opponents in Miami and Arkansas, respectively, the Texas A&M football team and its fans were dealt a cold, hard dose of reality. The Aggies were soundly defeated by Mississippi State for the second year in a row in a 42-24 loss on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Starkville, Miss.
A&M men’s swim and dive team kicks off at SMU

The No. 20 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will start its season against the unranked SMU Mustangs at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas on Oct. 7-8. The maroon and white will send eight swimmers and one diver. The Aggies will...
