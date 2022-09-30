Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
Student Senate bill advocates against changes in Northgate
The new Fate of the Gates Bill publicly opposes the College Station Police Chief’s proposed changes to the Northgate District. On Sept. 21, at the most recent meeting of the 75th session of the Texas A&M Student Senate, The Fate of the Gates Bill was presented by Off-Campus Caucus Senator Karime Ramos and Community Relations Chair Jessica Williams. The bill was primarily authored by Ramos and sponsored by Williams and Off-Campus Caucus Senator Andrew Applewhite.
Battalion Texas AM
Equestrian to host South Carolina on Saturday
The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will take on No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Hildebrand Equine Center in College Station. This is the second of six home meets this season. Saturday will be the 38 time the two teams have competed against each...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M Equestrian defeats Fresno State, UC Davis on the Road
The No. 3 Aggies notched two California road wins defeating No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively. The victories came after a narrow season-opener loss to TCU. A&M had a rocky start at the beginning of the Sept....
Battalion Texas AM
Offensive struggles control the Aggies against Mississippi State
An offense that has relied heavily on senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and junior running back Devon Achane is now down to just one of the power duo. However, can one man control the true identity of an entire offense?. On Oct. 1, No. 17 Texas A&M lost in an...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggressive plate appearances lead Texas A&M softball to victory in exhibition game against Houston
The Texas A&M softball team bested the University of Houston with its barrage of offensive attacks, finishing the 7-inning contest with a score of 10-1 at Davis Diamond on Sunday, Oct. 2. Following the acquisition of coach Trisha Ford earlier this year and the win against McLennan Community College on...
Battalion Texas AM
5 takeaways from A&M’s loss to Mississippi State
One week after experiencing the euphoria of taking down two straight top-15 opponents in Miami and Arkansas, respectively, the Texas A&M football team and its fans were dealt a cold, hard dose of reality. The Aggies were soundly defeated by Mississippi State for the second year in a row in a 42-24 loss on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Starkville, Miss.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M men’s swim and dive team kicks off at SMU
The No. 20 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will start its season against the unranked SMU Mustangs at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas on Oct. 7-8. The maroon and white will send eight swimmers and one diver. The Aggies will...
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M soccer closed out its four-game losing streak with a win against Rice
The Aggies defeated the Rice Owls at home to end their scoreless and winless drought on Sunday, Oct. 2. The maroon and white had not scored since their loss to Georgia on Friday, Sept. 16, and had not won since Sunday, Sept. 11 against South Alabama. 12 seconds after the...
