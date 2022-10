An Oak Island man was charged early October 1 with second-degree homicide in a stabbing death. The Oak Island Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a welfare checkup at 5172 Minnesota Drive, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. There they found Tina Sedberry Carlton, 50, dead at the address.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO