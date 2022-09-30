Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Their First New Milkshake Flavor in Four Years
I'm the biggest sucker for a Chick-fil-A milkshake, so when I heard the news that a new flavor was hitting the menu, I couldn't wait to give it a try. On September 12th, the fast-food restaurant released a new flavor for the first time in four years: the Autumn Spice Milkshake.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
Halloween-Themed Pasta Is Making A Spooky Comeback To Aldi Shelves
Each Halloween season, special snacks, candies, and other goods flood the supermarket shelves to create a spooky feel for all who celebrate. Cheetos is one of the companies to jump on the trend with its Bag of Bones — a white cheddar snack shaped like skulls, hand bones, feet bones, and ribcages (per Junk Food Betty). One product released this year is Jett-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows, per Fox 8. The company didn't stop there, however. It also came out with candy corn-flavored marshmallows.
Insomnia Cookies Wants To Haunt Your Taste Buds With Halloween Treats
If you haven't heard of Insomnia Cookies, you've missed a lot. The cookie company has been around for nearly two decades, and while it targets college students who stay up late, it's available to anyone who likes sugar and is within a reasonable distance of any of its 200+ outlets (so, almost anyone).
Was Starbucks' Holiday Menu Just Leaked On Instagram?
One thing loyal Starbucks fans have in common is that they love the coffee chain so much that waiting for Starbucks to officially announce its seasonal menus is simply too much of an ask. And so, ever since Starbucks became the global coffee empire that it is today, its fans have doubled up as sleuths, cleverly anticipating which ones of their favorite drinks are going to be back and when.
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient
Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
KFC Wraps Are Finally Returning, But There's A Catch
If someone asked you what KFC serves, the first answer you'd say would most likely be fried chicken. Of course, this isn't a wrong answer; KFC does sell all sorts of fried chicken, including drumsticks, breasts, and even tenders and popcorn chicken. But aside from the usual 12-piece with mashed potatoes and biscuits or popcorn chicken and macaroni and cheese, KFC has experimented with its fried chicken in many different ways.
Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Dessert Is Endlessly Relatable
Who doesn't love dessert? An excellent dessert can complement a meal, turn dinner into a special event, or just satisfy your sweet tooth. Some prefer the simplicity of sliced fruit or the challenge of a prinsesstårta. But sometimes you want something so rich, decadent, and sinful that surely — it must be forbidden. And folks, Alex Guarnaschelli gets it.
Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter
Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.
What's The Messiest Fast Food Burger? - Exclusive Mashed Survey
The word "messy" usually carries a negative connotation — a messy house is something we're embarrassed to have guests see, and "hot mess" isn't a good look on anyone. When it describes something like a burger, though, is it a good thing or a bad thing? Messiness, after all, may be the result of many delicious toppings, all piled on top but poised to slide into your lap at first bite.
How Much Does The Heaviest Pumpkin In The US Really Weigh?
Pumpkin picking is a quintessential part of fall. Whether an individual is looking for the smallest or largest one in the patch, it is always fun hauling back the pickings to the car. But this particular pumpkin, which was just crowned the 38th Annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off winner, would be quite heavy to bring back home (via Food & Wine).
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
The Halloween Cheese Terrorizing Aldi Shoppers This Spooky Season
When it comes to tasty, unique, and affordable cheese, many fans swear by the cheese selection at their local Aldi. While the cheese aisle is pretty varied and well-stocked all year round, the grocer never misses a chance to bring in some festive treats around the holidays. From Aldi's festive holiday goat cheese lineup flavored with gingerbread, eggnog, and cranberry stuffing (via Tiny Beans), to its snowman-shaped cheddar and famous Christmas tree-shaped Gouda cheese (via Yahoo!), Aldi fans flock to the store each year to create the perfect holiday charcuterie board. And this year is no exception.
Nailed It!'s Jacques Torres' Favorite Fast Food Place Might Surprise You - Exclusive
As a world-renowned pasty chef, Jacques Torres has tried a lot of incredible food. But that's not always the case when he's judging cakes created by beginner bakers on "Nailed It!" The show has become known for its epic baking fails, after contestants are asked to recreate beautiful desserts that are made by professionals. While promoting the new Halloween version of the series, Torres revealed in an exclusive interview that this season will also feature some hilarious cake disasters.
Make-At-Home Pad Thai Sauce Recipe
When you reach the level of making your own condiments, you know you're a serious cook, although actually some condiments can be seriously easy to make. One such condiment is this homemade pad Thai sauce, something that recipe developer Catherine Brookes says is "much easier to make than you'd think." She also notes that it can be made well in advance of the pad Thai or any other use to which you might like to put it, saying "it's a great one to mix up in advance and store in the fridge."
Duff Goldman's #1 Tip To Avoid Cookie Disasters
There's no denying that bakery owner and television personality Duff Goldman knows his way around a kitchen. While he's best recognized for his show-stopping cakes, the man has whipped up countless sweet creations over the years, both on television and in his own bakery. His expertise has reached such a level that he even judges other bakers on shows like "Spring Baking Championship," "Holiday Baking Championship," and "Kids Baking Championship," as per Food Network.
The Budget Steak Robert Irvine Says You Should Buy
From turning around failing restaurants to cooking in the most unlikely places, Robert Irvine is always up for a food challenge. While the popular chef, Food Network personality, and restaurateur knows his way around the kitchen, Irvine often uses his Twitter account to give advice to home cooks. Occasionally, Irvine shares recipes that have been featured on his show "Restaurant Impossible." As the visual entices the social media click, the recipes can be approachable for the home cook. More importantly, Chef Irvine can suggest ingredient swaps to make the dish more affordable.
Sheet-Pan Italian Sausage Dinner Recipe
You don't have to be Italian to appreciate the beauty and deliciousness of a Italian sausage. This wonderful dish incorporates bell peppers and onion, which are always the go-to toppings on Italian sausage. Whether you want to serve this on a bun and enjoy it as a sandwich or over a bed of mashed potatoes, it hits the spot and it's truly a complete meal. Of course, one of the other important things to note is that you can make this all on a single sheet pan, making the cooking and cleanup a breeze!
Small-Batch Peach Jam Recipe
Making homemade jam is surprisingly very simple. This recipe for small-batch peach jam calls for only five ingredients and comes together in a matter of minutes. The best part? No pectin or gelatin needed. The peaches thicken up nicely with simply enough time to boil. Recipe developer and health coach,...
How To Get Your Hands On The Brand-New White Castle Beer Collab
This fall, White Castle has been showing its customers how creative the brand can get with its classic sliders. The burger chain just revamped its 1921 Slider lineup with two new options, and one includes bacon. Shortly after, White Castle rolled out Hamburger Castle Bites, which is a fun way to enjoy all the flavor of a slider in an even smaller bite. But that's not all the burger chain has in store for customers this season.
