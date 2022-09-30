Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge officials respond to water main rupture on Cal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a Tuesday (October 4) afternoon incident involving a ruptured water main in the Bluebonnet area. St. George Fire was called to the 9800 block of Cal Road around 4:45 p.m. after a construction crew hit an area water main.
Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
Jeff Landry announces run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor. Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice. DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
Watch This Week in Louisiana Politics
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics we’ll talk about the latest effort from Louisiana leaders to help with Florida’s recovery and rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian tore through the state. Advocates for juveniles from the troubled Bridge City Center Detention Center bristle...
Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
Recreational red snapper season reopening with larger bag limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend. LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7,...
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
Louisiana deputy demoted following DWI arrest
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-ranking deputy who was arrested on a DWI charge over the weekend has been demoted, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), former Captain TJ Gaughf’s Sunday, October 2 arrest led to the following disciplinary actions, which were handed down Tuesday, October 4:
Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Joe Burrow’s nonprofit addresses food insecurity, childhood mental health in Ohio, Louisiana
CINCINNATI (BRPROUD) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has launched a nonprofit foundation aimed at helping Ohio and Louisiana families overcome food insecurity and child mental health issues. “I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Joe Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to...
LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
