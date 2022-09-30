ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge officials respond to water main rupture on Cal Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a Tuesday (October 4) afternoon incident involving a ruptured water main in the Bluebonnet area. St. George Fire was called to the 9800 block of Cal Road around 4:45 p.m. after a construction crew hit an area water main.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Jeff Landry announces run for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor. Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Watch This Week in Louisiana Politics

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics we’ll talk about the latest effort from Louisiana leaders to help with Florida’s recovery and rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian tore through the state. Advocates for juveniles from the troubled Bridge City Center Detention Center bristle...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Recreational red snapper season reopening with larger bag limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend. LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7,...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana deputy demoted following DWI arrest

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-ranking deputy who was arrested on a DWI charge over the weekend has been demoted, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), former Captain TJ Gaughf’s Sunday, October 2 arrest led to the following disciplinary actions, which were handed down Tuesday, October 4:
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
BATON ROUGE, LA

