Paula Overby, a third-party candidate running in one of the Minnesota's most competitive congressional races, has died with less than five weeks to go until Election Day.What happened: Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party's nominee in the 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday morning following complications related to a failing heart valve, her son confirmed to Axios. She was 68.Background: Overby, a quality assurance analyst from Eagan, had run for the suburban Twin Cities swing district multiple times since entering politics in 2014. At the time of her first bid, she was the first openly transgender person to run for Congress...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO