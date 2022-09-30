Read full article on original website
Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms
President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
Democrats' new Senate struggles
Democrats are facing fresh problems in two pivotal Senate battlegrounds in which their nominees are facing attacks for being too progressive. What's happening: In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has pulled ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes in the latest wave of public polls. In Pennsylvania, recent polling suggests Democrat John Fetterman's double-digit advantage over Republican Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a statistical tie. They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
The well-funded world of challenging congressional bogeymen
Tucked between uber-famous Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the list of top 10 House fundraisers this cycle is a candidate most voters have probably never heard of: Marcus Flowers. Why it matters: Flowers has raised a staggering $10.8 million — despite being all but certain...
Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO's defamation lawsuit appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to consider the defamation case lodged against him by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Driving the news: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell in February 2021, alleging that Lindell — an ally...
DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
5 Senate Races That Will Test Trump’s Influence and Determine Control of Washington
The races in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia all feature problematic, Trump-backed candidates.
Where things stand with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The Biden administration last week saw its first major legal challenges to its student loan forgiveness plan, which has presented new political hurdles for the White House less than two months after the initial announcement. Why it matters: Republicans and some Democrats in battleground states have criticized the plan as...
Biden says events like Hurricane Ian end climate change debate
President Biden said Wednesday during a visit to survey damages from the deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida that "the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there's climate change, and whether we should do something about it." Driving the news: Biden met with Republican...
U.S. announces $625 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced a new $625 million security assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday that will include key weapons, ammunition and equipment. Why it matters: This is the U.S.' first military aid package to Ukraine since Russia took the escalatory step of annexing four regions of the country. The package includes advanced mobile rocket launcher systems that have been crucial to Ukrainian forces.
Biden to announce $60M for Puerto Rico flood protections
During his visit to Puerto Rico on Monday, President Biden will announce that the administration will provide $60 million to Puerto Rico to help the island shore up its protections against future storms. Driving the news: More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, 122,130 customers are still...
Trump sues CNN for alleged defamation
Former President Trump sued CNN on Monday for alleged defamation and is seeking at least $475 million in damages. Why it matters: Trump has had a contentious relationship with the press, especially CNN, during his time as a candidate and elected official and has bashed news organizations as "fake news" and "enemy of the people."
National Archives asked Trump's lawyers for Kim Jong-Un correspondence in May 2021
The National Archives asked former President Trump's lawyers to account for correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in May 2021 as part of a bid to locate boxes of presidential records, according to email correspondence released Monday. Why it matters: Exactly eight weeks since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago,...
Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows
Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
Rick Scott backs Herschel Walker in wake of abortion report
Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, said Tuesday the party still supports Herschel Walker after a report alleged he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Driving the news: “The NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him, too," Scott, who serves...
Supreme Court could further erode voting rights. Here’s what to know
The Supreme Court on Tuesday is hearing arguments in an Alabama redistricting case that could further erode the landmark Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in voting. Why it matters: It puts on the chopping block a portion of the act that civil rights groups and minority voters have relied...
A reality check on Putin’s nuclear threat
Putin has said that Russia would use all available means to protect itself, with thinly veiled warnings about using nuclear weapons. He said last week, “This is not a bluff.” Just how credible are these threats?. Plus, why we stay and rebuild in the face of devastating storms.
Mergers fees are the only antitrust common ground
There have been years of big talk from Washington about tamping down on mergers that stifle market competition. Now, a bill that’s actually likely to reach the president’s desk is focused on the only thing everyone could agree on: upping regulatory merger fees (and funding for regulators). Why...
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, a third-party candidate running in one of the Minnesota's most competitive congressional races, has died with less than five weeks to go until Election Day.What happened: Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party's nominee in the 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday morning following complications related to a failing heart valve, her son confirmed to Axios. She was 68.Background: Overby, a quality assurance analyst from Eagan, had run for the suburban Twin Cities swing district multiple times since entering politics in 2014. At the time of her first bid, she was the first openly transgender person to run for Congress...
Herschel Walker's ticking time bomb
Public attacks from Herschel Walker's son have drawn fresh attention to fears about his troubled past that many Republicans have privately shared since the beginning of his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Driving the news: "You have no idea what me and my mom have survived," Christian Walker, a...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
