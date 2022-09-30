Read full article on original website
Biden administration working to crack down on scams ahead of student loan forgiveness application process
The Biden administration is taking new steps to help protect borrowers from scams in the days before Americans can begin to apply for student loan forgiveness. Officials announced “ongoing and expanded efforts across the administration to combat scams and misinformation” on Wednesday, including “educating borrowers about how to protect themselves against scams and accelerating efforts to share scam complaints with states.”
White House says Biden’s Saudi trip wasn’t a waste as he lambastes OPEC+’s ‘shortsighted’ decision to cut oil output
President Joe Biden is “disappointed” the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the White House said Wednesday, as the threat of rising gas prices looms weeks ahead of critical midterm elections. The decision by the grouping of major oil producers...
Biden says he’s not going to ‘sit by’ and let Republicans enact ‘extreme policies’ on reproductive rights
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is not going to “sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies” when it comes to reproductive health care, announcing new steps to enhance abortion protections as he marked 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test “in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.” The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate immediate and longer-term responses to North Korea’s action bilaterally, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community.
PHEAA warns of scammers claiming to be loan servicers
Loan borrowers should watch for scam attempts referencing President's Biden loan forgiveness plan, according to the the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has received many complaints from borrowers about companies promising to deliver student loan services in exchange for fees. Borrowers often believed they were talking to their loan servicer, or a company that was acting on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education. ...
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
