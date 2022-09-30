NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO