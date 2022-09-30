ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

KEYT

Biden administration working to crack down on scams ahead of student loan forgiveness application process

The Biden administration is taking new steps to help protect borrowers from scams in the days before Americans can begin to apply for student loan forgiveness. Officials announced “ongoing and expanded efforts across the administration to combat scams and misinformation” on Wednesday, including “educating borrowers about how to protect themselves against scams and accelerating efforts to share scam complaints with states.”
KEYT

Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test “in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.” The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate immediate and longer-term responses to North Korea’s action bilaterally, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community.
NorthcentralPA.com

PHEAA warns of scammers claiming to be loan servicers

Loan borrowers should watch for scam attempts referencing President's Biden loan forgiveness plan, according to the the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has received many complaints from borrowers about companies promising to deliver student loan services in exchange for fees. Borrowers often believed they were talking to their loan servicer, or a company that was acting on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education. ...
KEYT

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
KEYT

Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
