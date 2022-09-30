ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

5 people found dead after a shooting in Texas, suspect in custody

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were found shot to death in a Central Texas neighborhood on Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in McGregor, Texas.

McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN that an armed man shot at police when they arrived at the scene. The officers fired back and eventually the suspect was taken into custody. It wasn’t clear if the suspect was shot or not.

According to KCEN, Hering confirmed that five people were killed and investigators are working on notifying the next of kin.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Howard told KCEN that the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting aspect of the case. KCEN was also told by Hering that the Texas Rangers are assisting with the shooting incident.

Troy Independent School on Facebook announced after the incident that all middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games are canceled Thursday evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” said TISD.

The AP reported that McGregor Independent School District officials also released a statement that they are sending counselors to multiple campuses. They have also canceled after-school activities.

The AP said that no motive, relationships or any further information has been released. TDPS is not releasing the identities of those killed until after the relatives have been notified. The investigation is open and ongoing.

The Associated Press

5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood, as well as the suspect in the slayings. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of Mexico, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are pending. He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers at the scene where five people were found shot dead, officials said. He was treated at a hospital before being booked into the McLennan County Jail without bond. The five bodies were found at two houses in McGregor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Waco. The DPS identified them as Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, along with next-door neighbors Lorena Aviles, 47, and her daughter, Natalie Aviles, 20.
