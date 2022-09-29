Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
How these technology stocks fared in September?
The fast-growing technology sector delivered AU$167 billion for the Australian economy in 2020–21. During the half year ended 30 June 2022, Pivotal Systems registered a surge of 453% in EBITDA. HitiQ has been selected to offer concussion management technology on an exclusive basis in the Rugby League World Cup...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Best Performing Equity Energy ETFs in 2022
The energy sector has performed well this year so far, and the upside is expected to continue amid geopolitical tensions and rising demand. So, if you are still planning to invest in energy stocks, then one good way to invest is through energy ETFs, which give investors exposure to the energy sector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
S&P 500, Dow Futures Begin Week On Upbeat Note But Credit Suisse Scare Gives Investors Jitters — Tesla, Energy Stocks In Focus
Major U.S. index futures have started the week on a mixed note after a dismal September. Fears concerning the financial health of Credit Suisse Group AG CS and a contagion effect could keep sentiment muted in the session. Apprehensions are likely to increase as traders look ahead to another slew...
Are Semiconductors Set To Pivot? Check Out 2 Chip Stocks Offering High Dividend Yields
With the iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX down roughly 39% year-to-date, now may be the opportune time to open a position in the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are used in a range of products from smartphones and computers to home appliances and cars. As the global economy is experiencing a semiconductor shortage,...
US Stock Futures Mixed After Recording Quarterly Losses; Tesla In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses for the week, month and quarter. The Dow Jones settled below the 29,000 level for the first time since November 2020, while the S&P 500 index also recorded its worst month since March 2020. The 30-stock...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September
U.S. stocks kicked October off on a strong note Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015. The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 2.6%, while...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge Ahead Of Market Open As US Stocks Look To Fight Back After Sell-Off: Nike And Peers In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
kalkinemedia.com
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in October
The year 2022 has seen several challenges, such as the red-hot inflation. The IPO market has performed relatively weaker than in 2021. COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflation have taken a toll on the ASX IPO market. As of 30 June 2022, fewer companies registered a listing date with the ASX compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Right Now and 2 to Sell
The semiconductor industry is currently being challenged by demand pullback amid rising odds of a recession. However, given the increasing use of semiconductors and supportive legislation, the current tech selloff has created an excellent opportunity for investors to load up on quality semiconductor stocks Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Rambus (RMBS). However, fundamentally weak stocks NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with an uncertain outlook are best avoided now. Continue reading….
microcapdaily.com
Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) Gearing Up for a Big Week as Co Keeps Original Exercise Price on Warrants & Short Covering Continues
Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) is gearing up for a big week ahead after the Company announced on Sunday evening it has decided to keep the original exercise price of $2.75 for the warrants. Such decision was as a change to the exercise price would require an amendment to the S-1, which could cause the shares common stock issued pursuant to a new exercise price to not be registered at the time of issuance. Shareholders are eligible to exercise their Warrants at the initial exercise price, and receive shares of common stock registered for resale in the S-1 by contacting Liberty Stock Transfer, the company’s transfer agent.
Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea's Kospi...
Showbiz Shares Surge In First Trading Day Of Fourth Quarter
Battered media stocks and major indexes bounced higher Monday, reversing course after opening in the red on the first trading day of the fourth quarter. A correction, however brief, was due. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 surrendered significant ground for the first three quarters of 2022 – their first such losing streak since the financial crisis in 2008. The Dow hasn’t done as badly over that time frame since 2015. September was especially brutal, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq down by 8%, 9.3% and 10%, respectively. Tech stocks took a real beating. All three gained...
Benzinga
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
Apple Stock Extends Slide As BofA Lowers Rating, Cuts Price Target On iPhone Demand Concern
Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares extended declines Thursday after analysts at Bank of America lowered their rating and price target on the world's most-valuable tech company, citing fading consumer demand and a weak reception for the new iPhone 14. BofA Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan loped $25 from his Apple price...
kalkinemedia.com
Major ballot win by Alchemy (ASX:ALY) for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project, shares rise by 45%
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has registered a significant ballot win for exploration licence E28/3207 for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project. The highly prospective project is located within the aimed “Goldilocks Zone” corridor, where lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites are likely to exist. Alchemy’s maiden RC drilling program, focused on...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Eli Lilly, EQT, Cash Cows ETF, Northrop Grumman And This Diagnostics Company Feature On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ is “a factor-based ETF that screens for the 100 highest free cash flow yielding companies in the S&P.” The two biggest sectors are energy and healthcare, Talkington mentioned. “It has a free cash flow yield of 12.5%, a PE of 6.5% and a dividend of 2.5%,” she added.
Fitch Remains Positive On Alibaba; Expects To Retain Key Market Positions, Healthy Relation With China
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A+.' The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed Alibaba's outstanding senior unsecured notes at 'A+.'. Fitch expects that Alibaba will maintain its key market positions and healthy relationships with...
