Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS: GTII) is gearing up for a big week ahead after the Company announced on Sunday evening it has decided to keep the original exercise price of $2.75 for the warrants. Such decision was as a change to the exercise price would require an amendment to the S-1, which could cause the shares common stock issued pursuant to a new exercise price to not be registered at the time of issuance. Shareholders are eligible to exercise their Warrants at the initial exercise price, and receive shares of common stock registered for resale in the S-1 by contacting Liberty Stock Transfer, the company’s transfer agent.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO