The well-funded world of challenging congressional bogeymen
Tucked between uber-famous Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the list of top 10 House fundraisers this cycle is a candidate most voters have probably never heard of: Marcus Flowers. Why it matters: Flowers has raised a staggering $10.8 million — despite being all but certain...
Democrats' new Senate struggles
Democrats are facing fresh problems in two pivotal Senate battlegrounds in which their nominees are facing attacks for being too progressive. What's happening: In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has pulled ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes in the latest wave of public polls. In Pennsylvania, recent polling suggests Democrat John Fetterman's double-digit advantage over Republican Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a statistical tie. They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms
President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
Rick Scott backs Herschel Walker in wake of abortion report
Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, said Tuesday the party still supports Herschel Walker after a report alleged he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Driving the news: “The NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him, too," Scott, who serves...
DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
Biden says events like Hurricane Ian end climate change debate
President Biden said Wednesday during a visit to survey damages from the deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida that "the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there's climate change, and whether we should do something about it." Driving the news: Biden met with Republican...
Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows
Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, a third-party candidate running in one of the Minnesota's most competitive congressional races, has died with less than five weeks to go until Election Day.What happened: Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party's nominee in the 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday morning following complications related to a failing heart valve, her son confirmed to Axios. She was 68.Background: Overby, a quality assurance analyst from Eagan, had run for the suburban Twin Cities swing district multiple times since entering politics in 2014. At the time of her first bid, she was the first openly transgender person to run for Congress...
5 Senate Races That Will Test Trump’s Influence and Determine Control of Washington
The races in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia all feature problematic, Trump-backed candidates.
Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO's defamation lawsuit appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to consider the defamation case lodged against him by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Driving the news: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell in February 2021, alleging that Lindell — an ally...
Supreme Court could further erode voting rights. Here’s what to know
The Supreme Court on Tuesday is hearing arguments in an Alabama redistricting case that could further erode the landmark Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in voting. Why it matters: It puts on the chopping block a portion of the act that civil rights groups and minority voters have relied...
Maggie Hassan leads Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire's U.S. Senate race, poll finds
If N.H. U.S. Senate race were held tomorrow, 50% of voters would vote for Hassan, while 43% would vote for Bolduc, according to a recent poll.
Trump sues CNN for alleged defamation
Former President Trump sued CNN on Monday for alleged defamation and is seeking at least $475 million in damages. Why it matters: Trump has had a contentious relationship with the press, especially CNN, during his time as a candidate and elected official and has bashed news organizations as "fake news" and "enemy of the people."
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Pharma can't give up on Dems as it tries to weaken drug price law
Pharmaceutical companies are trying to defang the new drug pricing law without declaring open war on the same congressional Democrats who crafted it and will continue to have powerful sway over the industry's fortunes. Why it matters: Most of pharma's options call for for strategic maneuvering rather than scorched-earth politicking...
Trail mix: Ramsey County can fix ballots that mistakenly included dead candidate
Early voters in a St. Paul House district will no longer see a dead former candidate appear on their ballot. Driving the news: The state Supreme Court on Monday approved Ramsey County's request to reprint ballots after election officials discovered they had mistakenly ordered the wrong version. By the numbers:...
DeSantis and Rubio lead races, new polling suggests
New polls suggest that Republicans are taking the lead in two of Florida's most highly watched races this November.What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist 52% to 41%, with 6% of voters undecided, according to a new Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll.Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio is leading Democratic Rep. Val Demings 47% to 41% in the U.S. Senate race, per Mason-Dixon's polling. 10% of voters were undecided in the Senate race.Zoom in: DeSantis had a 52% to 39% advantage among independent voters, while Crist had a 50% to 42% advantage among Hispanic voters.Rubio had a 44% to 39% edge among independents, while he and Demings split the Hispanic vote.Details: Mason-Dixon surveyed 800 registered Florida voters from Sept. 26-28. All respondents said they are likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Both polls have a margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.What to know: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11, less than a week away.
Election 2022: 5 candidates running for DeFazio's open seat in U.S. House District 4
The contest to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives held for decades by the retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio will pit his chosen successor against his most recent opponent, as well as several minor party candidates eager to have their voices heard. Oregon's 4th Congressional District is up...
Kenyan McDuffie seeks breakout in at-large bid
Election Day is just over a month away, and the talk of the town for D.C. political insiders revolves around Kenyan McDuffie's uncertain future. Why it matters: The Ward 5 council member is challenging At-large council member Elissa Silverman for her seat. It’s the latest episode in the struggle between moderate liberals (McDuffie camp) and progressives (Silverman camp). Plus, it’s a rare showdown between sitting lawmakers.The big picture: Silverman is a progressive power broker with a formidable coalition of support. Her persistent questioning of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration over the years has earned her plaudits, and her battle scars have...
