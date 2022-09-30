Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Onalaska convicted murderer parole, traffic cams, political ads on “crime”
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent the majority of the show discussing...
wizmnews.com
THURSDAY: Copeland Park hosts “octVOTERfest”
Thursday, an event to help get people registered to vote, happens at Copeland Park. Called “octVOTERfest,” the event from 3-7 p.m. aims to help people with things like getting voter ID, learning about absentee voting or checking on your polling place. The midterm elections take place Nov. 8.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse council committee says no to rezoning for office building and more parking for Mayo
A plan to rezone a north La Crosse office building for housing was turned down by a city council committee Tuesday. The La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee rejected the rezoning of the Marine Credit Union building on Monitor Street by a 5-2 vote. City leaders were considering developing up to 30 apartments in the building.
Sparta massage therapist asks for preliminary hearing
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients wants a preliminary hearing. This means the prosecution must show a reason to believe Ethan Karls probably committed a felony. The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting four female clients during the time he worked at Peak Performance Chiropractic. Karls is currently free on bond. He called into...
wizmnews.com
Gov. Evers and challenger Michels both spend part of La Crosse’s Oktoberfest in Maple Leaf parade
Both major candidates for governor in Wisconsin were at the Maple Leaf parade Saturday in La Crosse. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was back in town, just two days after visiting the UW-La Crosse campus. The governor said he likes Oktoberfest. “It’s always a good time meeting people,” Evers said Saturday...
KIMT
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
Shelby, La Crosse fire crews quickly put out fire in mobile home
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Shelby and La Crosse Fire crews quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home Friday afternoon. According to the Shelby Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a window when they got to the scene at La Crosse Mobile Home Park. They went inside the home and put out the fire within 12...
Annual Torchlight Parade lights up La Crosse’s North Side, kicks off Oktoberfest celebrations
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Oktoberfest turned into Ok-glow-berfest on Thursday night as festivities kicked off with the Torchlight Parade. Nearly 80 local businesses, organizations, and marching bands dressed up in sparkling lights and glowsticks to illuminate La Crosse’s North Side. Families lined Gillette and Caledonia Streets dressed to light up the night. The new Oktoberfest royalty made their public...
wizmnews.com
Artist Lowe’s name placed on UWL Center for the Arts
It started as the Fine Arts Building at UW-La Crosse in the 1970s, and then became the Center for the Arts. Now, the home of music, theater and art programs on campus bears the name of the late sculptor Truman Lowe, a 1969 graduate of the university. UW-L Chancellor Joe...
wiproud.com
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.
LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
wizmnews.com
More “Zicke Zacke,” more “Oi Oi Oi” with new Oktoberfest VIP tickets in La Crosse
Sick of waiting in line to see the Tapping of the Golden Keg? Have you always wanted to be right up front, up close and personal with the Oktoberfest Royal Family?. Now is your chance with the 2022 addition of Oktoberfest VIP tickets. The much-anticipated tapping of the Samuel Adams...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle
OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
wizmnews.com
Former La Crosse teachers’ union president Havlicek tells school board there’s a “lack of respect” for educators
La Crosse’s school board, Monday night, gave tentative approval to a new district budget, which includes only a 2 percent pay hike for teachers. Before that vote, however, former La Crosse Education Association president and longtime Central High School Spanish teacher, John Havlicek, told the board that teachers are being disrespected.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Authorities identify man killed in fatal crash near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old La Crosse man who died in a car crash September 11. In a release Thursday, the Wisconsin DOT indicated that Kee Yang sustained fatal injuries after he steered toward the median and his car collided with cable barriers on US 53, flipping the vehicle and ejecting Yang.
winonaradio.com
The Same Woman That was Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Merchandise from Wal-Mart, On the Hook for Stealing $2,000 Worth of Merchandise from Target
(KWNO)- A theft report was filed with the Winona PD saying that a Woman stole $2,200 worth of merchandise from Target on Sept. 15th. The culprit is identified as 22-year-old Carly Polak, who is the same criminal that recently stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart, just days after the 15th.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
