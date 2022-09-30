ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

THURSDAY: Copeland Park hosts “octVOTERfest”

Thursday, an event to help get people registered to vote, happens at Copeland Park. Called “octVOTERfest,” the event from 3-7 p.m. aims to help people with things like getting voter ID, learning about absentee voting or checking on your polling place. The midterm elections take place Nov. 8.
Sparta massage therapist asks for preliminary hearing

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients wants a preliminary hearing. This means the prosecution must show a reason to believe Ethan Karls probably committed a felony. The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting four female clients during the time he worked at Peak Performance Chiropractic. Karls is currently free on bond. He called into...
Annual Torchlight Parade lights up La Crosse’s North Side, kicks off Oktoberfest celebrations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Oktoberfest turned into Ok-glow-berfest on Thursday night as festivities kicked off with the Torchlight Parade. Nearly 80 local businesses, organizations, and marching bands dressed up in sparkling lights and glowsticks to illuminate La Crosse’s North Side. Families lined Gillette and Caledonia Streets dressed to light up the night. The new Oktoberfest royalty made their public...
Artist Lowe’s name placed on UWL Center for the Arts

It started as the Fine Arts Building at UW-La Crosse in the 1970s, and then became the Center for the Arts. Now, the home of music, theater and art programs on campus bears the name of the late sculptor Truman Lowe, a 1969 graduate of the university. UW-L Chancellor Joe...
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.

LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle

OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
Traffic changes coming week of October 3

When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Former La Crosse teachers’ union president Havlicek tells school board there’s a “lack of respect” for educators

La Crosse’s school board, Monday night, gave tentative approval to a new district budget, which includes only a 2 percent pay hike for teachers. Before that vote, however, former La Crosse Education Association president and longtime Central High School Spanish teacher, John Havlicek, told the board that teachers are being disrespected.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
