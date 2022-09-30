White County authorities seize largest amount of fentanyl pills in county’s history

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO