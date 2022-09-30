White County authorities seize largest amount of fentanyl pills in county’s history

Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in a massive White County drug bust
WHITE COUNTY, Ga — [DOWNLOAD:Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hundreds of grams of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a massive drug bust in White County. The drugs had a street value of about 70,000 dollars. Authorities said it was the largest fentanyl bust...
WTVC
Tunnel Hill couple convicted in Catoosa County for illegal gun possession, DUI
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple from Tunnel Hill will both spend several years in prison after a jury in Catoosa County convicted them on several charges last week, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Arnt says a judge sentenced 43-year-old Philip Lamar Byrd and...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending October 4th
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending October 4, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
Man accused of boarding up home to hold mother, wife, and children captive in Barrow County
A man in Winder is facing several charges. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Brantley boarded up the doors and windows of his home to trap his wife, four children, and elderly mother inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The wife and four...
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police seek suspect on felony charges in Barrow and Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for multiple felonies in Barrow and Gwinnett County. Thomas Conner Johnson has active felony warrants in Barrow County for terroristic threats, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement. Officials told Channel 2...
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
nowhabersham.com
GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting
State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
accesswdun.com
New Gang Prosecution Unit scores first indictments since inception
Two Athens-Clarke County men face a total of 51 charges as part of an investigation spearheaded by the Georgia Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit. Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman are alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods gang, and are accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, as well as various weapons and drug offenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver, Hall County deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman remains in jail after police said she attacked a man with a meat cleaver. The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County. Investigators said Cristal Hernandez, 28, attacked the man as they...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday, October 2nd
Jacob Smith, 24 of Rome, Ga, was placed in the County Detention Center on a hold for other agency by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Daniel Edwards, 35 of Plainville, Ga, charged with 3 Counts of Failure to Appear on previous charges by the Cedar Bluff Police Department. Justin Musselman,...
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, October 4, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 4, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest
The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
accesswdun.com
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
Comments / 1