ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Churches challenge New York's bar on guns in sensitive locations

More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
LAW
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with trying to send classified info to Russia

The FBI has arrested and charged a Colorado Springs man with trying to send classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to federal court documents.Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver on Thursday afternoon on charges of attempting to transmit national defense information to an officer or agent of a foreign government.He was charged last month, but court documents were only made public this week.They indicate Dalke sent classified documents to an "FBI Online Covert Employee" in exchange for money. Dalke believed that FBI employee was a foreign government representative.He's accused of attempting...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
KKTV

Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Couple accused of selling nuclear secrets enter guilty pleas

Two former Colorado teachers -- a married couple -- are accused of trying to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.Jonathan and Diana Toebbe just entered guilty pleas in the case this week.They both worked in the science department of Kent Denver High School starting in 2005.Jonathan Toebbe -- a former U.S. Navy engineer -- earned a master's degree in nuclear engineering at the Colorado School of Mines in 2012.According to court documents, in April of 2020, he contacted an unnamed foreign country trying to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets.That country tipped off the FBI.The couple could face life in prison under this new plea deal.
DENVER, CO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22

Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Classified Information#Fbi Agent#Sentencing#National Security Agency#Fbi#Spanish#Russian#Americans
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.

North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
OutThere Colorado

No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado

A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
LOVELAND, CO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spectrum News 1 debate preview: Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd

This week, just days before our exclusive and only U.S. Senate debate between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd, we bring on two of the state’s top political consultants to break down the race and what we can expect. Paul Shumaker represents both current U.S. Senators and Morgan Jackson represents Gov. Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
OutThere Colorado

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York

Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy