DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
spectrumlocalnews.com
Churches challenge New York's bar on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
LAW・
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From Texas
Venezuelan migrants are crossing the United States and Mexican border in higher numbers since they started arriving over the past 14 years. President Joe Biden granted Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status for 18 months.
Colorado man charged with trying to send classified info to Russia
The FBI has arrested and charged a Colorado Springs man with trying to send classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to federal court documents.Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver on Thursday afternoon on charges of attempting to transmit national defense information to an officer or agent of a foreign government.He was charged last month, but court documents were only made public this week.They indicate Dalke sent classified documents to an "FBI Online Covert Employee" in exchange for money. Dalke believed that FBI employee was a foreign government representative.He's accused of attempting...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
KKTV
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
Couple accused of selling nuclear secrets enter guilty pleas
Two former Colorado teachers -- a married couple -- are accused of trying to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.Jonathan and Diana Toebbe just entered guilty pleas in the case this week.They both worked in the science department of Kent Denver High School starting in 2005.Jonathan Toebbe -- a former U.S. Navy engineer -- earned a master's degree in nuclear engineering at the Colorado School of Mines in 2012.According to court documents, in April of 2020, he contacted an unnamed foreign country trying to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets.That country tipped off the FBI.The couple could face life in prison under this new plea deal.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
Escaped inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.
North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado
A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum News 1 debate preview: Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
This week, just days before our exclusive and only U.S. Senate debate between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd, we bring on two of the state’s top political consultants to break down the race and what we can expect. Paul Shumaker represents both current U.S. Senators and Morgan Jackson represents Gov. Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.
spectrumlocalnews.com
As cash pours into Maine governor’s race, pundits say other factors may determine outcome
To become governor, you need enough money to be competitive, but not so much that you can’t spend it all by Election Day. With two well-known, longtime politicians on Maine’s ballot — and one unknown longshot — the money race is important, political pundits say, but it’s not likely to be the deciding factor in the race.
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless
(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York
Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
